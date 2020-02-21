Connect with us

War at BEPA?

Published

8 hours ago

on

War at BEPA?

Things are getting ugly at Botswana Entertainment Promoters Association (BEPA).

The latest rumours reaching Shaya’s ever-eager ears are that an urgent AGM is to be called next month.

Top of the agenda are allegations that promoters are unhappy with how their organisation has been run, benefitting a few.

Shaya has been informed that at the meeting, the Chairperson, Zinzele Hirschfeld may be asked to step down to give the association a new face.

More-fire for Mao-fit

Published

8 hours ago

on

February 21, 2020

By

More-fire for Mao-fit

More Fire and the Unique Stars, a Kwasa-Kwasa band that slowly crept up the ladder of the industry has released a new single titled ‘Maofit’, in reference to the notorious Honda Fit hatchback.

The new single will definitely enhance the artist and his band’s growing reputation in the popular genre. Born Lungisani Marudu in Tutume, More Fire wrote the song to pay tribute to a car that made news headlines in Botswana and the neighbouring countries. Released on 2nd February, on his birthday, ‘Maofit’ was recorded at Noble Sound Studio in Gaborone.

“Maofit as many call it is a legend in this country. The car has made a name for itself and is definitely dominating the market. It holds the record for over speeding, overloading, reckless overtaking and any other thing you can think of. I just love the car that is why I recorded this song,” he said.

The Tutume native and his band Unique Stars have been in the music industry for 13 years, recording their first album “Ndo ku tshamba” in 2007. They recorded four more albums ‘Obone koo’ (2010), ‘Theka la tshwene’ (2015), ‘Ke boela gae’ (2016) and ‘Talente’ in 2019.

“My wish is to be successful so I’ll be able to donate to the needy. It is something I’ve been doing for a while, and with more success in my music career I’d be able to continue helping the less privileged,” he said.

Sports family fun day

Published

8 hours ago

on

February 21, 2020

By

Sports family fun day

Founders of Francistown Taekwondo Academy, Belinda Mokgosi and Lerato Oratile have organised a Sports Family Fun Day at John Mackenzie School Ground on 29th February.

There will be five-a-side for football lovers, badminton, rugby and taekwondo.

Registration for all sports codes is P500 save for taekwondo which is free.

According to Mokgosi, who’s also a taekwondo coach, the event is meant to raise funds for the academy.

Other activities include a colour run, aerobics and skipping rope.

Tickets are available at JMS and Roots of Africa at P75 for adults and P50 kids.

The fun starts at 08:00 until 17:00.

DJ Deuce for Bulawayo

Published

8 hours ago

on

February 21, 2020

By

Francistown based DJ Deuce will set the stage on fire at BAC Leisure Night Club in Bulawayo this Friday.

Formerly with Eyadini in Durban, the talented DJ will share the stage with Enzo Ishall and Shinsoman at the suburban night joint.

The Miss Valentines Bulawayo event will also feature Zimbabwean based spinners DJ Yugoe, DJ Lexxie and DJ Slamma.

Admission is R150, R100 and R50 for VVIP, VIP and General tickets respectively.

