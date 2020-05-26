News
Was it poaching or self defence?
Injured coucillor Ntsogotlho in buffalo poaching rumours
North West District Council Chairperson, Kebareeditse Ntsogotlho is likely to face a poaching charge after being discharged from hospital, The Voice has learnt.
Ntsogotlho was recently attacked and injured by a buffalo in his home area, Khwai during an alleged incident of illegal hunting and killing of a protected wild animal.
He is currently nursing thigh wounds at Nyangabwe referral hospital in Francistown.
Officer commanding for District 5 policing area, Peter Gochela has confirmed that police were investigating a poaching incident in Khwai in which the chairman was allegedly involved.
“We are not necessarily investigating the chairman, but the incident. Five suspects have already been arrested and questioned but I cannot divulge any more information because the matter is still at an early stage,” explained Gochela.
Gochela further revealed that no one had reported the matter to them but that the investigations were prompted by reports on social media about an attack of a senior member of North West community by a wild animal.
Initially it was alleged that Ntsogotlho had gone fishing with his friends when a buffalo attacked him.
Although Gochela refused to share details on the matter for fear of prejudice, it is alleged that game meat and buffalo horns have since been confiscated from some of Ntsogotlho’s relatives who were allegedly at the scene and had taken part in the said criminal act.
Information reaching Okavango Voice has alleged that Ntsogotlho’s uncle and other people went poaching that day and attempted to kill a buffalo. However they ran out of bullets and called for more, which Ntsogotlho brought.
According to the source, when Ntsogotlho arrived at the scene, the buffalo was already down and injured, “It appears they were still arguing on who should finish it off when the animal got up and everyone ran for dear life. Ntsogotlho however, it appears seemed to have not been so fast and ended up being injured.
The buffalo was in the end killed but the police have since confiscated its meat from the suspects’ houses.
Meanwhile Ntsogotlho has offered a different version of events. He said on the fateful day, “Some people who were camping and fishing called us and said they were being harassed by an angry buffalo. They said they had alerted the wildlife officers who were yet to show up. They wanted more bullets as they had tried killing it and ran out of bullets.”
Speaking from a hospital bed in a telephone interview, Ntsogotlho argued that the people had no choice but to kill the buffallo in self defence because wildlife officers usually do not respond in time during attacks from problem animals.
“We found nine men at the scene trying to protect themselves from the buffalo and when they noticed they were being overpowered by the animal they called for help, so I don’t know what happened after I was attacked and taken to hospital,” Ntsogotlho explained
The wildlife and national parks department in Maun has since stated that the matter was never reported to them.
News
Trio arrested for killing a giraffe
Three Gweta men landed in hot soup recently after they were were found in possession of giraffe meat after they allegedly killed the animal at Gutu Ranches.
The suspects aged 25, 35 and 42 respectively were arrested at Maotomabe cattle post near Tshokatshaa village after a tip off.
Gweta Station Commander, Godfrey Mafa confirmed the report to The Voice. “It is true we are investigating a case of three men found with the government trophy suspected to be a giraffe. We think it is a giraffe because of the head, skin and hooves that we found at the scene.
“After the arrest, the trio led the police officers to Gutu Ranches where they said they killed the animal. They even confessed to have made some biltong out of the meat,” revealed the police boss.
Mafa added that the three were released pending investigations as they are awaiting results from the laboratories to confirm whether it is really giraffe meat and that is when they will be arraigned before court.
The Station Commander noted that since the national lockdown they have recorded two such cases in his policing area and that such incidents are common during the winter period.
News
BR allays COVID-19 fear
Drivers follow covid-19 prevention protocol
Botswana Railways has allayed fears that its drivers crossing into South Africa and Zimbabwe on a daily basis could present a serious Covid-19 risk to the rest of the citizenry.
BR has two goods trains, one that hauls soda ash through Lobatse to Mafikeng and ferries fuel, maize and salt back into the country.
The other goods train leaves Francistown daily through Ramokgwebana to deliver in Zimbabwe.
Each train has a three man crew at all times, a security officer who escorts the wagons, the engine man (driver) and the train man who acts as a manager.
Concerns over BR drivers escalated after a Motswana truck driver tested positive for Covid-19 after entering the country from South Africa through the Tlokweng border.
New regulations for truck drivers were immediately put up to restrict their movement when they arrive in the country.
Under the new regulations, police escorts truck drivers to their places of delivery.
From the moment they’re cleared by health officials to enter the country, police then take over to ensure that they go straight to gazetted delivery stations and nowhere else where they can expose the public to possible danger.
Unlike their counterparts from the trucking industry, train drivers still enjoy the liberty of self-monitoring.
Once they are cleared after mandatory temperature taking they are allowed to go home and mingle with the rest of the citizenry.
A concerned driver told The Voice that everything has been left up to drivers to ensure that they do not put themselves in danger.
“We’re advised not to go to shops in Zimbabwe and South Africa, instructions we we adhere to, but is it wise to leave such an important decision that can jeopardise the safety of the entire country to an individual?” He asked
“I think BR is not doing enough. One mistake from a careless drive and the whole of Francistown could be affected,” warned the concerned BR employee.
However Botswana Railways Public Relations Officer, Squander Baitshepi said the parastatal is doing all in their power to ensure compliance with the Covid-19 regulations.
Baitshepi said they have been working with District Health Management Teams (DHMT) in Francistown and Lobatse to fumigate their areas.
“We’ve been extensively talking to our train crews on Covid-19 protocol and advising them on how they should carry themselves outside the country to minimize possible contact,” he said.
Baitshepi said the crews’ temperatures are recorded at departure and on arrival.
“We monitor early indicators and are never going to relax with scanning and following protocol,” said Baitshepi.
“But remember, anyhow you look at it, it begins with an individual. Personal health is a responsibility of every individual and our train crews are aware of this,” Baitshepi said.
