Wasted energy

MMGE boss accused of threatening pregnant nyatsi’s lover

A high-ranking government employee is behind bars after allegedly threatening to shoot a suspected love rival in a jealous row over a pregnant ‘nyatsi’.

54-year-old Baruti Regoeng, a Chief Energy Engineer at the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security (MMGE), apparently has energy to burn.

The married Molepolole man, who is the cousin to Molepolole North MP, Oabile Regoeng, reportedly took offence at catching his ‘mistress’ in the arms of another man, 38-year-old teacher, Boemo Barungwi.

According to the charge sheet, the trouble started at around 11pm on the night of Wednesday 24 November, when Regoeng went to check on his girlfriend.

It seems he was in for a shock as he arrived at the lady’s house, in Lekgwapheng ward, to find her with Barungwi, sat with the other man in his car.

Sources say Regoeng parked by the gate, seemingly at a loss over what to do next.

It appears his mind was made up for him when the woman approached his car to check on him.

Apparently, it was as she was walking back to the house that Regoeng snapped and chased after her.

Although she made it safely inside, it is said the enraged ‘sugar daddy’ shouted at his young lover to come out, screaming that he’d spent too much money on her.

Attempting to diffuse the situation, the lady’s siblings tried to calm Regoeng down but to no avail. Instead, the Chief Engineer is believed to have turned his attention to the school teacher, blocking Barungwi’s car and demanding the other man compensate him for the cash he’d splashed on his lady.

Allegedly accusing the younger man of having an affair with his mistress, it was then that Regoeng supposedly uttered the words that would ultimately land him before Molepolole Magistrates Court on Monday facing a threat-to-kill charge.

“I am going to shoot you, I’m gonna kill this guy,” is the offending statement that landed him in hot soup.

However, it was not until two days later, when the MMGE boss allegedly drove round to his love rival’s house and started hooting relentlessly outside that the matter was reported to the police.

It seems Barungwi initially assumed the trouble would blow over but had a change of heart after Regoeng’s unexpected visit. He was arrested the next day.

Securing the suspect’s remand, the Prosecutor, Uyapo Koketso, told court there were still witnesses who were yet to record their statements.

“The victim is still in fear to lose his life at the expense of the suspect. Furthermore, the key witness, who is their girlfriend, is currently admitted at Scottish Livingstone Hospital after experiencing complications. If granted bail, he might interfere with investigations or even accomplish his intention,” argued the prosecution.

Requesting in vain to be set free, speaking in confident, fluent English, Regoeng said, “I would like to plea for bail, I can be given a conditional bail. I am a public servant, if not granted bail I will then engage an attorney.”

In response, Magistrate Kefilwe Resheng explained engaging an attorney should not be determined by whether one is granted bail or not.

Continuing his bid for freedom, the bespectacled accused added hopefully, “One of the bail conditions could be to stay at home, I won’t go outside.”

In the end, there were to be no conditions set, indeed there was to be no bail as the Magistrate saw fit to remand Regoeng in custody.

He is due back on court on 13 December, when he will once again plead his case for liberty.

Clad in a long-sleeve jersey despite the warm weather, a handcuffed Regoeng, who looked extremely frustrated, was escorted to the police vehicle and whisked off to prison.

Meanwhile, the woman at the centre of the storm remains in hospital, reportedly suffering from trauma. Although pregnant, sources say the unborn child was not fathered by either Regoeng or Barungwi.