Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Wasted energy

By

Published

UNANSWERED PRAYERS: Regoeng was unsuccessful in his bail bid

MMGE boss accused of threatening pregnant nyatsi’s lover

A high-ranking government employee is behind bars after allegedly threatening to shoot a suspected love rival in a jealous row over a pregnant ‘nyatsi’.

54-year-old Baruti Regoeng, a Chief Energy Engineer at the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security (MMGE), apparently has energy to burn.

The married Molepolole man, who is the cousin to Molepolole North MP, Oabile Regoeng, reportedly took offence at catching his ‘mistress’ in the arms of another man, 38-year-old teacher, Boemo Barungwi.

According to the charge sheet, the trouble started at around 11pm on the night of Wednesday 24 November, when Regoeng went to check on his girlfriend.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It seems he was in for a shock as he arrived at the lady’s house, in Lekgwapheng ward, to find her with Barungwi, sat with the other man in his car.

Sources say Regoeng parked by the gate, seemingly at a loss over what to do next.

It appears his mind was made up for him when the woman approached his car to check on him.

Apparently, it was as she was walking back to the house that Regoeng snapped and chased after her.

Although she made it safely inside, it is said the enraged ‘sugar daddy’ shouted at his young lover to come out, screaming that he’d spent too much money on her.

Attempting to diffuse the situation, the lady’s siblings tried to calm Regoeng down but to no avail. Instead, the Chief Engineer is believed to have turned his attention to the school teacher, blocking Barungwi’s car and demanding the other man compensate him for the cash he’d splashed on his lady.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Allegedly accusing the younger man of having an affair with his mistress, it was then that Regoeng supposedly uttered the words that would ultimately land him before Molepolole Magistrates Court on Monday facing a threat-to-kill charge.

“I am going to shoot you, I’m gonna kill this guy,” is the offending statement that landed him in hot soup.

However, it was not until two days later, when the MMGE boss allegedly drove round to his love rival’s house and started hooting relentlessly outside that the matter was reported to the police.

It seems Barungwi initially assumed the trouble would blow over but had a change of heart after Regoeng’s unexpected visit. He was arrested the next day.

Securing the suspect’s remand, the Prosecutor, Uyapo Koketso, told court there were still witnesses who were yet to record their statements.

“The victim is still in fear to lose his life at the expense of the suspect. Furthermore, the key witness, who is their girlfriend, is currently admitted at Scottish Livingstone Hospital after experiencing complications. If granted bail, he might interfere with investigations or even accomplish his intention,” argued the prosecution.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Requesting in vain to be set free, speaking in confident, fluent English, Regoeng said, “I would like to plea for bail, I can be given a conditional bail. I am a public servant, if not granted bail I will then engage an attorney.”

In response, Magistrate Kefilwe Resheng explained engaging an attorney should not be determined by whether one is granted bail or not.

Continuing his bid for freedom, the bespectacled accused added hopefully, “One of the bail conditions could be to stay at home, I won’t go outside.”

In the end, there were to be no conditions set, indeed there was to be no bail as the Magistrate saw fit to remand Regoeng in custody.

He is due back on court on 13 December, when he will once again plead his case for liberty.

Clad in a long-sleeve jersey despite the warm weather, a handcuffed Regoeng, who looked extremely frustrated, was escorted to the police vehicle and whisked off to prison.
Meanwhile, the woman at the centre of the storm remains in hospital, reportedly suffering from trauma. Although pregnant, sources say the unborn child was not fathered by either Regoeng or Barungwi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Make me DIS boss!

Mokgware’s alleged ultimatum to BDP head-hunters It seems President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s apparent attempts to lure retired Major General, Pius Mokgware back to the ruling...

20 hours ago

Entertainment

Palesa to shine at Miss World Top Model Fashion Show

Miss Botswana Palesa Molefe will today compete at the Miss World Top Model Fashion Show. She will be wearing her national costume. This costume...

2 days ago

News

Mmopane cash heist suspects remanded in custody

Two men accused of attempted armed robbery which occurred at Engen filing station in Mmopane were this morning arraigned before a Broadhurst magistrates court....

2 days ago
Dolls with a difference Dolls with a difference

Entertainment

Dolls with a difference

Changing the narrative with a touch of colour For many little girls growing up, their first best friend will be a doll. As well...

15 hours ago
A formidable foundation A formidable foundation

Business

A formidable foundation

MCM launches Motheo Project With power cuts seemingly on the rise, becoming a frustratingly regular occurrence, Morupule Coal Mine (MCM) are confident its Motheo...

20 hours ago

News

“Phumaphi stole my farm”

Old man accuses former Judge of forging his signature in land dispute Francistown Land Tribunal President, Bannister Mokakangwe, has dismissed a matter in which...

20 hours ago

News

Rape in police cell

The state has withdrawn rape charges against a 30-year-old Motswana man who allegedly raped a Zimbabwean woman inside Maun police station holding cells in...

20 hours ago
Debswana Pension fund shines bright Debswana Pension fund shines bright

Business

Debswana Pension fund shines bright

Edges ever closer to P10 billion mark Debswana Pension Fund (DPF) continues to go from strength to strength, enjoying a sparkling 2021 that has...

20 hours ago
Peermont’s new GM takes charge Peermont’s new GM takes charge

Business

Peermont’s new GM takes charge

This week, Meet the Boss features 46-year-old Keletso Bogatsu, the new General Manager (GM) at Peermont Global Botswana. Appointed to the hot seat in...

20 hours ago
UNWELCOME DEVELOPMENT: Those travelling to Zim can expect a frosty welcome UNWELCOME DEVELOPMENT: Those travelling to Zim can expect a frosty welcome

International

Horrible homecoming

Festive season plans for Zimbos living outside the country have literally been thrown in disarray because of new measures put in place to avert...

20 hours ago
DOWNHEARTED: Mbulawa DOWNHEARTED: Mbulawa

Politics

Cracks emerge in BDP’s game plan to win North West

Botswana Democratic Party (BDP)’s strategy to go into the 2024 general elections in the North West region with a compromise deal brokered by the...

20 hours ago
A niche in knitting A niche in knitting

Business

A niche in knitting

Mother and daughter team-up on Woolaholic Sitting at home with nothing to do, her brilliant mind restless and her fingers itchy, Florence Manase retrieved...

20 hours ago

News

Chobe’s land dilemma

*Over 4, 098ha needed for residential plots *Over 24 000 people on the waiting list Chobe Land Board has found itself caught between a...

20 hours ago
Chobe concessions available for citizens Chobe concessions available for citizens

Business

Chobe concessions available for citizens

A recently adopted land policy by government has opened doors for citizens to acquire concessions in the wildlife rich Chobe District. According to the...

20 hours ago
Berry's big break Berry's big break

Entertainment

Berry’s big break

Berry Heart Creations gets Swahili Fashion Week slot Local poet-cum-fashion designer, Kootshepile Motseonageng, or Berry Heart as she is known to the masses, has...

20 hours ago
LAID TO REST: Keagile LAID TO REST: Keagile

News

From the water to the soil

Maitengwe mourn as drowned youth laid to rest Tears flowed freely in Maitengwe on Tuesday afternoon as a popular youth from the village was...

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.