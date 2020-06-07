WATCH: Celed Edition

Shaya is not one to meddle with Police investigations and I am not about to start now but this has got me very worried.

Word reaching Shaya is that the senior officer who originally confirmed to the media that Member of Parliament (MP) Polson Majaga was being investigated for defilement has been severely scolded by Police bosses.

The officer is said to be in hot soup as his superiors are reportedly furious that he shared such information with the media.

The high-ranking cop, who was on the verge of promotion, is allegedly now facing disciplinary action.

If this turns out to be true it really stinks – Majaga should not be treated with any special treatment!

The top cop did nothing wrong.

Shaya warns the commissioner and his team to leave the poor officer alone.