WATCH: Celed Edition

Published

5 mins ago

Rapper ATI candidly talks to SHARON MATHALA and gets to the depth of his heart in this riverting first of the two-part interview that was recorded in the wake of the national lockdown.

Rapper ATI candidly talks to SHARON MATHALA and gets to the depth of his heart in this riverting first of the two-part interview that was recorded in the wake of the national lockdown.

Police Pong

Published

5 days ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

Police Pong

Shaya is not one to meddle with Police investigations and I am not about to start now but this has got me very worried.

Word reaching Shaya is that the senior officer who originally confirmed to the media that Member of Parliament (MP) Polson Majaga was being investigated for defilement has been severely scolded by Police bosses.

The officer is said to be in hot soup as his superiors are reportedly furious that he shared such information with the media.

The high-ranking cop, who was on the verge of promotion, is allegedly now facing disciplinary action.

If this turns out to be true it really stinks – Majaga should not be treated with any special treatment!

The top cop did nothing wrong.

Shaya warns the commissioner and his team to leave the poor officer alone.

Where are you Mma Atsile?

Published

5 days ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

Where are you Mma Atsile?

Where is our first Lady, Mma Atsile? Shaya is worried at how our First Lady has seemingly gone AWOL; the way she has been quiet of late is slightly concerning.

We may not be used to having a First Lady as we just went for 10 years without one but now we desperately need to feel her presence.

I know she was part of the #SafeHands Challenge which was gathering momentum but has since gone spookily silent.

One would have thought that by now the First Lady would be at the forefront in helping the girl child and newborns with clothes.

I know donors wouldn’t shy away from donating to her plea.

