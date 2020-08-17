Pipe supplying the village had burst on Friday evening

After a weekend without water following a burst pipe on Friday evening, the precious liquid is finally flowing in Tlokweng again.

Although attempts to repair the damaged pipe resulted in a second burst earlier this morning, by 10 am Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) had the problem under control.

In a brief interview with The Voice, WUC Corporate Communications Manager, Beauty Mokoba said they expect water to have reached all residential areas in the village by tonight.

The Corporation also released a statement indicating that the repair works for the pipeline is complete and areas will recover at different times.

WUC further urged residents to avoid stockpiling water to allow for other areas to recover faster.

“Bowsing will continue in the kgotlas of Masetlheng, Lesunyaneng, Mafitlhakgosi, Sefoke, Khollwane, and the Main Kgotla until water supply in the whole village has been restored,” WUC said in a statement.

While there are costs associated with bowsing, Mokoba could not ascertain how much WUC spent over the past two days, noting, however, that it is a costly exercise and a loss on the part of WUC.