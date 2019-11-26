News
What a bummer!
MAN JAILED FOR TOUCHING COP’S BUTTOCKS
A youthful man was left to rue his wandering hands after being sentenced to three months imprisonment for touching an on-duty female police officer’s buttocks.
Although the punishment seems stiff, 30-year-old Richard Mochanang was in fact a lucky man as he had originally been sentenced to six months for the offence.
The Mmopane man’s half-successful appeal was heard before Bakwena Paramount Chief, Kgosi Kgari Sechele III at Molepolole Customary Court last Thursday.
Found guilty of common nuisance, Mochaneng claimed the officer whose bum he groped was in fact his lover. He further declared that touching her ‘bountiful booty’ was something he had done many times before.
Outlining further reasons for appealing his sentence, Mochanang told the court he was tried without prosecution issuing him with a ‘Form 1’ and notifying him of the charges.
“I was tried while in the dark not knowing what I am being charged for. I was denied the right to language of my choice as I use Sekgalagadi and the court used Setswana. Thirdly the witnesses were all police officers, no other witness was called,” he said.
Continuing his defence and speaking in perfect Setswana, the condemned man went on to say, “Lekgotla le atlhotse kgang e ka bosupi jo bololea, kgosi o ne a ntse bogale fela (The court judged the case without enough evidence, the chief was fuming). Ditshwanelo tsame di ne di gatakwa ka dinao (My rights were stamped by the feet).”
Mochanang also argued that the complainant and the investigating officer had contradicted each other with their testimonies.
“The investigating officer witnessed that I touched the complainant’s buttocks as we were passing each other, the complainant on her way from the tuck shop and me going to the tuck shop. But the complainant said I touched her buttocks while she was standing and not as the investigating officer stated. The evidence was not concrete which shows that the case holds no water,” he maintained.
Before passing sentence, Kgosi Kgari III noted the matter was first tried in April 15th and adjourned to April 23rd when the accused requested the presiding chief to recuse himself from the case.
Proceedings resumed five months later, on September 12th. The chief reasoned this was a long enough period for the accused to have prepared for the case even without the ‘Form 1’ being issued.
Kgari III also dismissed Mochanang’s language barrier argument, noting he had spoken in fluent Setswana throughout his appeal.
“I want to rebuke you for touching the female police officer’s buttocks whilst on duty. Now I will be lenient and reduce the sentence to three months,” concluded the chief.
It was a sentence that left Mochanang with his hands on his head in despair – “At least he isn’t touching anyone’s bum!” noted an onlooker cheekily.
UDC vs IEC war begins this afternoon
Following their crushing defeat which included the trouncing of party leader, Duma Boko, at the just ended general election, the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) has launched an intense war to win back constituencies they believe were stolen from them.
The UDC is challenging the results for 13 parliamentary seats and six council seats.
Whilst each constituency has different dynamics, in court papers seen by The Voice Online, some of the complaints from the UDC are that “some ballot papers had a faint ‘x’ mark instead of marker print. This was an anomaly as markers were availed at all polling booths.“
“IEC officers did not communicate with political party agents when moving ballot boxes from one classroom (i.e polling rooms) to another for counting,” reads some of the UDC’s complaints.
Another abnormality from elections according to some of the UDC papers is that “some seals on ballot boxes were tempered with. When the ballot boxes were opened, ballot boxes were stacked together and folded simultaneously as if they had been put in boxes wholesale. During counting officers would shake the ballot papers in order to un-stack them,”
The UDC is challenging election results for Gaborone Bonnington North, Gantsi North, Tlokweng, Kanye South, Gaborone central, Gaborone North, Gaborone South, Lentsweletau, Molepolole North, Letlhakeng/Lephephe, Goodhope Mabule and Boteti West.
Butterfly to return in February 2020
Welheminah Mphoeng Maswabi also known as Butterfly appeared at Broadhurst Magistrate Court today. Her next court appearance will be on the 7th February 2020.
No more night shifts for my poorly penis
Old man seeks justice for limp genitals
A 68-year-old man proud of his love making ability has accused police officers of beating him up so badly that he is no longer able to satisfy women in bed.
Although Maun Magistrate Court acquitted him of trading in elephant tusks on Tuesday – a charge that carries a possible ten-year sentence – Aritoko Dubu is not a happy man.
The elder, of Gudigwa settlement in the North West District, is planning to sue the police for P1 million compensation.
He claims that when officers arrested him back on 13 March 2014, they tortured him, repeatedly kicking him in his groin and whipping his waist.
According to Dubu, in-between beatings he was suffocated with a plastic bag and fainted about four times.
The traditional herbalist, who admits that for many years he enjoyed sex with other women in the village besides his wife, says the assault left him with erectile problems.
“I cannot get it up. They castrated me. The women have left me because I can no longer satisfy them. Only my wife is at home, waiting for me!” declared Dubu, who has six children with his wife but has reportedly fathered many more outside his matrimonial home.
Speaking to Okavango The Voice outside court minutes after he had been declared innocent, it was clear the aging lothario was more concerned about his weak willy than his not guilty verdict.
“I was humiliated in front of my family, beaten up while half naked. I was kicked in my balls and now I can no longer father any children.
“The women have left me because there is no longer sweetness in the blankets. My manhood is unable to stand for the night shifts and it is a painful experience because I know the kind of sweetness I am missing out on!” grumbled the poetic herbalist, who allegedly specialised in preparing charms to help poachers elude law enforcement officers.
Dubu was detained in 2014 accused of dealing and trading in elephant tusks.
This was after five Namibians were caught in their country with the tusks and claimed to have bought them from him.
According to the police, P8, 800 and a rifle were confiscated from Dubu’s house at the time of arrest.
The old man contended through his attorney, Lesego Phoi of Phoi and Associates law firm, that the money was not proceeds of tusks sale but rather of the cattle he had sold.
He further insisted that the police took more money than they had presented before court, claiming the confiscated cash actually amounted to P31, 000.
“Though I find the evidence of the accused to be improbable, I prefer his evidence to that of the prosecution. The prosecution has failed to sufficiently put forward a strong case against the accused person,” ruled the court, before subsequently ordering that the rifle and P8, 800 be returned to Dubu.
If the aggrieved elder has his way, he will be receiving a lot more cash from the state soon. For Dubu, however, even P1 million is not enough to make up for the ruin that is his once proud penis.
