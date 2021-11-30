What kind of an artist is this?

Shaya has been wondering why our promoters are sidelining local artists over their South African counterparts.

There is issue of making profit by giving people the type of artists they want but again there is an issue of what is it that you are bringing.

Your brand as an artist also matters.

It is disappointing to find a once sort-after artist like Kganka of Ke thutswe ke Koloi ya Gas fame looking like this.

Recently the artist went on stage looking like a hobo and instead of singing he preferred to talk politics until the MC wrestled the Mic from him.

Now we know why some of you are not booked even at shows held at unknown bars.