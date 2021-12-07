Connect with us

When giants clash

All-star line-up to light up Kumakwane

Fora Farm is the place to be when local music heavyweights Franco, CharmaGal, Vee Mampezy, Slizer and an international act, Zimbabwe’s Jah Prayzah set the stage ablaze at a music festival dubbed Clash of the giants in Kumakwane village on December,10th, 2021.

At a press briefing on Monday, the event organizer Zenzele Hirschfeld of Zen Promotions said they have decided to pool together the best musicians of a different genre to the trending Amapiano for the show.

“The essence was to cater for those who subscribe to a different vibe from Amapiano while also pushing local artists who have not been headlining shows for a while now,” said Zen , explaining what Clash of Giants was and why they chose Fora Farm.

“Clash of Giants will be an annual event and people should always expect 90 percent to be local artists. We chose Fora Farm because it is owned by Franco, one of the legends that will be performing and it is capable of hosting multitudes while keeping the Covid-19 standards of social distancing as it is spacious.”

Concerning the new Omicron Covid-19 variant, Hirschfeld said, “We are hopeful that the cases do not escalate but if those with the powers decide otherwise, we will accept,” she said.

Meanwhile Franco expressed excitement at the opportunity host local artists, especially after a struggle for the past two years as a result of Covid-19.

“I am happy that Zenzele chose me as the host. The farm is in the right standard with regards to security and Covid-19 safety precautions. There will be sanitization points from the gate until you get to the stage.

Cars will park inside the venue for security reasons and I promise that we are going to deliver on the stage,” said Franco, brimming with excitement.

