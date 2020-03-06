Connect with us

Where do you belong Brigadier?

Published

3 hours ago

on

Where do you belong Brigadier?

Brigadier Kgokgothwane has been one busy man trying to please all his masters.

The Alliance Progressive cadre has been spotted around the BPF patron, former President Ian Khama’s entourage as SKI does his charity work.

This does not end there.

Kgokgothwane has a duty to be with his party President, Ndaba Gaolathe, but information reaching Shaya has indicated that, he is seen more in President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s camp although he does not seem to be taken seriously there.

None of the three leaders, Shaya has been reliably informed have the guts to chase him away.

The plan is to let him hang around and sideline him during serious meetings.

Shaya wonders what game is the Brigadier playing?

Entertainment

Got you by the B***$

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 6, 2020

By

Got you by the B***$

The above pictured man must be luckiest guy alive.

While many men can only fantasize about Limpopo songbird Makhadzi, he can boast about ramming his lean waist into her exposed backside during a sensual dance move that rose temperatures at the Mahalapye Home Coming Concert last Saturday.

The man who was called upstage by Makhadzi was ordered to perform all sorts of dance moves, gyrating and ramming into the singer from behind as she bent over.

The icing on the cake was when Makhadzi placed her hand on the reveler’s crotch area and the lucky man bit his tongue with pleasure. Pictures don’t lie.

Entertainment

Local Transman Wedding hurts many

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 6, 2020

By

Local Transman Wedding hurts many

One of the founders of Rainbow Identity Association -you know the organisation that defends rights of transgender and intersex persons in Botswana- Skipper has recently tied the knot with his Lesotho transgender sweetheart.

Part of the ceremony took place recently in Gaborone . However a little birdie has told Shaya how the rainbow association members are disgruntled because you did not invite them Skipper!

Shaya happened to pass by the ceremony and saw a few of your friends.

You see I told you Skipper that even if you dont invite Shaya, Shaya will always find a way to ge in.

Welcome to the big man’s club.

Entertainment

Dr Vom steals the show at son of the soil

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 6, 2020

By

Dr Vom steals the show at son of the soil

Kangangwani Magocha popularly known as Dr Vom in the music industry brought life to Son of The Soil (SOTS) cultural event over the weekend at Staywell Gardens in Rasesa.

13-years after its release, Dr Vom’s hit Tsaya Thobane proved to be the people’s favourite Dikhwaere song.

Director of ceremony Lesego Kgajwane from Radio Botswana asked audience from neighbouring countries to join her on stage as a way of appreciating their support.

When she asked which song the DJ should play for them, they requested Tsaya Thobane.

The audience couldn’t contain themselves when Vom jumped on stage as they danced and sang along to the lyrics and danced to the captivating tune.

Speaking to The Voice Entertainment, Magocha said he is now recognised as one of the renowned artists because of the song, adding that every time he performs, he starts with it and revellers never get enough of it.

The song, Doctor Vom observed has been really appreciated and elevated to the status of a national song played at almost every big event.

“I’m humbled. Tsaya Thobane is a national anthem. Even internationally when Batswana attend sporting events they sing along to the song. I would like to thank Ditiro Leero, the traditional music artist who features in the song but hardly gets the credit and accolades I am often showed with,” said Magocha

