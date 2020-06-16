News
Who cares?
RAPE, ABORTION CRIPPLES AND MAIMES TEEN
A horrific history of rape and abuse has left a 19- year-old teenager from Old Naledi maimed, bed ridden and hopeless.
In 2018, an unidentified man raped her but the case was not reported to the police.
Earlier this year,another man raped the young woman and impregnated her.
The identity of her abusers is unknown although the police had said they were investigating.
What is in plain sight for all to see, however is the repercussions of the young woman’s attempt to get rid of the unplanned and unwanted baby.
Maimed and crippled by a botched back street abortion, she has been left with debilitating pain, regrets and a bleak future to deal with.
Four months ago she was a bubbly young woman who liked to dress up and go out with friends to enjoy herself while she waited for form four school placement.
Last week when The Voice visited her, the once beautiful young girl was a shadow of her former self, lying in bed, writhing in pain and in dire need of diapers and hospital care, something, which her parents were unable to provide.
Narrating her daughter’s traumatic experiences, 46- year- old mother said, “I took her to a Traditional doctor. We were told she had eaten something that was eating her up inside (O ne a jele sejeso).”
The distraught and overwhelmed mother also told of how the traditional doctor, “ removed a snake like creature” from her daughter’s stomach as part of the treatment for the ‘sejeso’.
“That creature is the one which had stopped the baby from growing inside,” said the mother.
Quizzed on why the doctor’s note for her child had indicated that she had committed an abortion, the mother was adamant that she did not assist her to commit an illegal abortion.
“I am telling you I just took her to a traditional doctor. He gave her traditional medicine to heal her from the thing that was eating her inside. I didn’t even know then that she was pregnant,” she stressed.
The maimed young woman’s sister however had a different and painful story to tell.
“Had my mother applied herself a bit more as a parent, my sister wouldn’t have ended up roaming around the streets of old Naledi and she definitely wouldn’t be lying on that bed helpless and in pain,” she said, lashing out.
Meanwhile the 19-year old struggled to interject but her speech came out slurred and laboured causing both her mother and sister to burst into tears.
“I don’t know what I have done to deserve this. I was not born like this. I was ok just four months ago. Whoever did this to me did so because they are jealous of me, why? I don’t know. The diapers that I am using are really uncomfortable,” she lamented.
Couple robbed, woman raped in bush attack
Police are on the hunt for two men who robbed a couple and raped the woman in the Kgale View bushes recently.
Gaborone West Police Station Commander, Onious Madziba, confirmed that the culprits were armed with knives when they attacked the victims.
“The report we got was that the two were driving to Mmokolodi and were stopped by these two men. They dragged them to a nearby bush in the Kgale View area where they robbed the couple of their personal items and raped the woman,” he confirmed.
Three weeks after the incident the police are still clueless of the whereabouts of the suspects and have appealed to members of the public to assist with information that may lead to the arrest of the two men.
Although the police were reluctant to reveal further details of the incident, it is alleged that the married man and his mistress went through their ordeal after they were found by the suspects having sex in the bush.
The two men are said to have then directed the man (name known to this publication) to drive to the nearest ATM to withdraw money for them, while they stayed behind with the woman.
Instead of driving to the ATM, the man is said to have sped off to G/West Police Station where he reported the matter while the suspects remained and raped the woman before they fled the scene.
The woman has since received medical attention whilst the police continue the search for the two men.
Unfriendly fire
Cops chasing armed robbers shoot innocent bystander
TEXT BREAKER: Whilst she escaped with her life, Janssen fears his niece might never be able to walk again.
A young woman is lucky to be alive after being shot twice at point blank range by police officers in hot pursuit of armed robbers on Saturday night.
Despite reportedly following the cops’ instructions to lie down, 26-year-old Mpho Mokgwaela – believed to have been an innocent bystander – was shot in the arm and neck.
The Molepolole woman is currently recovering at Princess Marina Hospital, and although a bullet remains lodged by her spine, her condition is described as stable.
In what is thought to have been a case of mistaken identity, the shooting took place at around 8pm near Ga-town Damn where Mokgwaela and a male friend had been walking home together.
The cops were chasing thieves fleeing after a botched gunpoint robbery at Choppies in Molepolole’s Masenyatlala Mall.
The robbers are said to have dropped the stolen goods – a till containing around P8, 000 – in their haste to escape.
Speaking exclusively to The Voice, the injured woman’s uncle and family spokesperson, Emrys Janssen said that on the night of the shooting, he saw police cars speeding past his house with sirens blazing.
A few minutes later, gunshots reverberated through the night, adding an extra chill to an already cold evening.
The next morning, Janssen awoke to the news that his niece had been shot.
“I received a call from her mother telling me Mpho was shot by the police. I was told my niece had gone to visit her friend and on their way back they were approached by the police, who ordered them to lie down,” said Janssen, who does not attempt to hide his disdain for the boys in blue.
“The police are saying she was shot once but her jacket has three holes. They were shooting to kill her because, according to her friend, there was not even a warning shot! They are trigger happy!” he continued furiously.
Whilst she escaped with her life, Janssen fears his niece might never be able to walk again.
“She also shared what transpired because she can talk now, though in great pain. The bullet near the spine is stuck there and we hear the doctors are afraid to remove it as she might end up being paralysed.”
Janssen says the family ‘will not rest until justice is served’ and, once they have the police and doctors’ report showing the extent of Mokgwaela’s injuries, intend to sue the state.
“They must be compensated, this is a serious inconvenience to the family. Mpho was the breadwinner after her mother, who worked as a nurse, was forced to resign due to health reasons,” he reiterated, shaking his head in apparent disgust.
Meanwhile, Assistant Police Commissioner, Dipheko Motube confirmed the police are conducting an internal investigation into the matter.
He further verified that the stolen cash has been recovered but, by Wednesday afternoon, no arrests had been made.
Motube appealed to the public to help with information that could lead to the capture of the armed robbery suspects.
