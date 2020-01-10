Who is Francis Afriyie?

Rollers signs Ghanaian striker

On Tuesday afternoon, Botswana Premier League Defending Champions Township Rollers announced the signing of Ghanaian striker Francis Afriyie from the embattled Kenyan side Gor Mahia.

The financially strapped Kenyan League Champions could not hold on to their prized asset after losing their technical sponsor Sportpesa in August 2019.

Popa Popa acted swiftly and snapped up the highly rated lanky striker who had already rattled the net six times in 11 matches.

Standing at an imposing 1.85m, Afriyie who joined Mahia at the start of the season has been likened to former Manchester City and Togo international Emmanuel Adebayor.

The towering goal poacher joined Serbian side FK Vojvodina during the 2016/17 season, but left a year later after failing to make a single appearance in the Serbian Super League.

He later joined Mexican side Murciélagos who were unfortunately relegated at the end of the season due to financial issues, forcing the striker to make his back to Africa.

The hard to please Rollers fans will be hoping the Ghanaian will solve their nagging goal scoring challenge.

It is this inconsistency in front of goal that is believed to have cost former coach Tomas Trucha his job.

The Czech Republican was fired last week, and Zacharia Muzadzi elevated to the caretaker coach position.

The Blues are currently forth on the log tied on 28 points with Jwaneng Galaxy who have a superior goal difference.

On Sunday they take on a relegation threatened Notwane at the national stadium.

Toronto are sitting on position 14 with just 10 points and will be looking to avenge the 2-1 first round loss against their city rivals.

This will be Muzadzi’s first test as the interim Head Coach. The tactician told Voice Sport that he expects Notwane to put on a fierce battle.

“Even when our opponents are not doing well, they always up their game when they play against us, so I expect a very tough match,” he said.

Muzadzi said his players are not used to being in this position at this time of the season.

“It’s new to them but with the intense training we started on Saturday, I believe we’ll reclaim our spot,” he said.

The coach said three of his players Segolame Boy, Maano Ditshupo and Jackson Lesole are still nursing their injuries and won’t be available on Saturday.

Afriyie who’s still sorting out his papers will also be watching from the stands.

Meanwhile, just across the road and upbeat Notwane Public Relations Director Ace Orapeleng said all their players reported for training on Monday and are ready for the game.

“Playing Rollers is a motivation on its own and every player want to be in the starting 11 so the morale is high in the camp,” he said.

“This is our home game and I urge our supporters to come in large numbers to boost the boys’ morale,” pleaded Orapeleng.