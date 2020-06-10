News
Who stole my money?
*Millionaire’s memory loss leads to lost fortune
In August 2007, Eric Van Den Berg, awoke in a hospital bed in Pretoria, blearily rising from a coma after almost three months.
Confused, the disorientated South African remembered very little about who he was.
Having suffered a heart attack, Den Berg was just happy to be alive.
He had no idea that, across the border in Gaborone, he owned Petroleum Installation, a company worth millions.
It is a fortune the 60-year-old says was stolen from him in the ensuing years as he struggled to piece together his shattered memory.
With no close family members around, Den Berg was offered a job working for a drilling company.
With nowhere else to turn, he accepted the job and slowly began rebuilding his fragmented life.
As the years passed and faint memories flickered, Den Berg would tell his newly wedded wife, Ragel Montsho, that he used to be a wealthy man who owned a fleet of flashy cars.
It was a statement his wife dismissed as the wishful thinking of a broken man embarrassed by his economic status.
The borehole drilling Afrikaner, however, persisted with his story.
Then, in 2013, fate intervened and the memories came flooding back.
Midway through the year, Den Berg received a call from a man in Kalfontein. The caller claimed that he had performed a job and was given a 7-tonne Isuzu truck as payment.
“His problem was the truck was registered under my names and he needed to change ownership!” explained Den Berg in an exclusive interview with The Voice recently.
Speaking at his modest home in Rakops, where he lives with his wife and their two young kids, Den Berg explained that the call jolted his memory.
Thus began the long, hard, and as yet unsuccessful, search for his missing millions.
According to Den Berg he arrived in Botswana in 1989, setting up Petroleum Installation (PTY) Ltd three years later.
“The company was contracted to service all filling stations in the country. In the following years, I bought a fleet of at least 24 cars through WesBank, a division of FNB that finances vehicle and property,” he said, adding simply, “I was a rich man.”
Business was booming and Den Berg would occasionally go on holiday in Portugal.
He was living the dream until one fateful afternoon it all came crashing down.
Sheriffs came knocking to reclaim two of his cars, which Den Berg says he had not finished paying off but no longer wanted.
“Instead, they attached most of my assets including fully paid cars!” he claimed, adding the stress led to his heart attack.
Initially hospitalised in Gaborone, the camotose Den Berg was transferred to Pretoria, where he eventually awoke with no memory of his previous life of luxury.
“When I had a heart attack news quickly spread around Gaborone that I had died. When I was transferred people probably thought my body was being taken for burial!”
Den Berg says as he lay in a coma, his bank repossessed most of his cars whilst his employees and friends took whatever they could from his company.
“They all thought I was dead. The plot in Rasesa owned by Devet Drilling Company used to be mine. At the time it was worth P3.8 million. It was sold through auction for P217, 000 to settle a P1, 700 claim against my company! What happened to the balance from the auction?” he demands, adding as if in afterthought, “Why was my property auctioned while I was in a coma?”
Since regaining his memory, Den Berg has sought, and paid for, help from some of the country’s best legal brains.
“All the lawyers I engaged withdrew citing conflict of interest,” he said, listing the late former Ombudsman Lithebe Maine and Bernard Bolele as two such beacons of hope.
In a brief interview, former Mahalapye West Member of Parliament Bolele said he remembers meeting Den Berg ‘briefly’.
“We met once or twice in Mahalapye and I remember his matter was complicated. I couldn’t conclude the matter because I was conflicted,” he said, pausing briefly before asking, “I remember he also had memory issues. Is his memory back?”
Seven years after the Kalfontein call and Den Berg is convinced he has been defrauded of at least P17 million and claims his bank overcharged him by at least P1.7 million on car repayments.
“This fraud has to be investigated,” he pleaded.
In an interview with The Voice, Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA) Director Dr Abraham Sethibe urged Den Berg to get in contact with his office.
“This is a police matter, but he should put his complaint in writing and explain what really happened. We’ll take it from there,” said Dr Sethibe.
Meanwhile, FNB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Stephen Bogatsu admitted he met Den Berg and his financial consultant in 2015.
“We did a thorough investigation and we found nothing untoward. However if he’s still unhappy and has fresh evidence he’s free to bring it. We’ll give him audience,” Bogatsu said.
Brush with death
Zambian truck driver survives horror crash!
A Zambian truck driver was lucky to walk away with his life after suffering a terrifying crash on the outskirts of Francistown during the early hours of Monday morning.
The accident took place along the A3 road near Obed Itani Chilume Stadium, the 38-year-old driver losing control of his heavy goods vehicle after reportedly attempting a risky overtaking manoeuvre.
The truck veered off the road and overturned, leaving the driver’s compartment a crumpled mess of mangled metal.
Amazingly, the driver escaped the wreckage with barely a scratch and was discharged from hospital the same day.
Confirming the accident, Tatitown Station Commander, Edward Leposo told The Voice the incident took place at around 0400 hours.
“The truck was transiting from Zambia to South Africa carrying smelted copper. We understand the driver wanted to overtake at a curve but lost control and the truck rolled off the road.
“The driver sustained minor injuries but was released from Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital after observation,” revealed Leposo.
However, although he miraculously avoided serious harm, the Zambian was brought crashing back down to earth and could not escape a P1, 000 charge for careless driving – a fine he has since paid.
Man accused of battering sugar mummy
A youthful lothario was remanded in custody on Tuesday after allegedly beating up his sugar mummy in a jealous rage last December.
The accused woman-beater, 30-year-old Mokganedi Modisaotsile, was arraigned before Molepolole Magistrates Court facing a single count of common assault.
The unemployed man is accused of battering his lover, Joyce Mooki, 46, repeatedly hitting her with his fists before stepping on her neck.
According to sources close to the case, Modisaotsile’s anger was sparked by Mooki – who is 16 years his senior and works as a gate keeper at one of the government departments – telling him she was ‘leaving to go somewhere’.
It is said he then locked her inside his house and started ‘punching her like a boxer’. Modisaotsile reportedly pinned Mooki to the ground, stepping on her neck to keep her down.
It is also believed he brandished a knife during the incident, allegedly threatening his terrified girlfriend with it.
During his short arraignment, Modisaotsile, who hails from Lekgwapheng ward in Molepolole, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Dressed casually in a long-sleeved, checkered red shirt, black sunglasses hiding his eyes, a pantsula hat shielding him from the sun and his hands tucked defiantly into his jean pockets, the shackled suspect appeared not to have a care in the world as he calmly waited to be transported to prison.
He will appear for mention on July 2.
