Shaya would like to congratulate Gilbert Seagile for ascending to the highest post at Botswana Entertainment Promoters Association (BEPA).

‘Pp wa Pimp’, as the popular promoter is called, is the new Chairperson of BEPA having taken over from Zenzele Hirschfeld a week ago.

Gilbert Seagile

Although Shaya doesn’t want to spoil PP’s mood, it would be good to know why Zen left in the first place.

She has been working tirelessly at the helm for so many years and cannot simply walk away with the explanation that her business needs her more.

No, Shaya doesn’t buy that and wants more details – the juicier the better!