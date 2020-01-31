Entertainment
Why sabotage the kwasa king?
Shaya has been following events in the music industry with keen interest, especially the Soul Fill Up festival.
With the King of Kwasa Kwasa, Franco having managed to hype his upcoming show, it seems a number of artists are trying to ruin the initiative.
Firstly it was Kast, who later complained he was misquoted.
Then it was the turn of the fading Mingo, who eventually apologised.
Now Vee has joined the fray.
The pint sized Kwaito Kwasa star posted on social media that he would only take part in the show if Kast is included in the line-up.
Although he tried to rectify things saying Franco was his brother, the damage had already been done.
Shaya advises these artists to fight for limelight by rallying behind Franco instead of trying to sabotage him because Batswana are cruel.
Masisi backtracking?
Shaya is a fan of President Mokgweetsi Masisi, like I am a real fan, any chance I get to see the first citizen I do.
Thus it was with great excitement that I joined other media colleagues this week for a Press Conference where Masisi briefed the nation at large on his just ended international trip.
However, Shaya was left disappointed with the President, who when fielding questions said something to the effect of not being responsible for creating jobs for Batswana.
Instead, he promised to ‘inspire’ them.
Inspire Mr Pres! Really?
Did you not have job creation in your manifesto, the one you had to re-do?
Do we look like we need inspiration Mr Pres? Really?
I on behalf of Batswana am not happy with the way you answered that one.
You are in danger of losing Shaya as a fan. Let’s talk asap!
Celeb edition with Ephraim Basha
This week Celeb Edition visits the funny man, Ephraim Basha.
He gives us an insight into what it’s like being a comedian.
Q. How would you sum up your career?
A. I am a comedian – more specifically stand-up comedy, social media vines, business and music promotions through comedy.
Q. Apart from making people laugh, what are your other talents?
A. I am a good writer.
I write movie scripts.
I write winning business proposals.
Not that I want your job or anything (laughs)!
Q. Have you ever told a joke and your audience did not respond?
A. Goodness me, yes!
I told them (the audience) that I know for a fact my joke is funny and they are the ones with issues – that is when they laughed.
I was embarrassed really.
Q. What is the hardest thing about comedy?
A. It would have to be the fact that at times one does not know the audience.
So you can imagine having to make a large crowd of people, with different personas and backgrounds, laugh.
The creativity has to be on a 100.
Q. Who is the last person you texted and what did you say?
A. I actually just texted my friend, Walker Dibe.
I wanted him to help me with your questions because I was nervous about the interview.
I needed him to calm me down.
Q. Have you ever been caught cheating on your partner?
A. Yes: ijooh heela, kana ne le seyo ne kele teng! (You should have been there).
I told her that it was for a sketch for my next short comic video, till today she still asks me about it, teasing me of course!
Q. Which stage would you like to perform at in your career?
A. Locally it would have to be GIMC comedy festival and then maybe I would say HICOFEST.
The funny thing is I have enjoyed international stages more than I have actually performed right here on my home soil.
This year I plan to do more local shows.
Q. Does your partner think you’re funny?
A. No, actually she does not.
Maybe my business partners feel like that but not her, so NO!
I don’t even know why she does not – I will have to ask her when I see her!
Q. What was the last thing you ate?
A. Motogo wa ting, ka mashi.
Q. Five things people don’t know about you?
- I am an Accountant, BICA accredited
- I am a former Teacher by profession
- I used to be Vee Mampezy, Exodus and Eskimos’s dancer
- I used to be in the SRC committees all my school life
- I want to be a millionaire
A burning passion
Gifted young student wins university challenge
20-year old University of Botswana (UB) student, Ludo Ntshiwa etched her name into the history books last week, becoming one of the privileged few to win the CEDA/DBSA University Challenge.
The Bachelor of Science in Urban and Regional Planning scholar scooped a staggering P350, 000 courtesy of Citizen Entrepreneurial Development Agency (CEDA) and the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA).
The money will go towards implementing her successful business idea, using waste to produce Bio-mas briquettes.
The University Challenge, which marked three years in existence this year, is the outcome of the World Federation of Development Finance Institutions (WFDFI) 3rd Joint CEO Forum held in Gaborone in 2017.
The challenge calls upon the youth of Botswana, specifically those enrolled with institutions of higher learning, to come up with implementable solutions to issues affecting the country.
Cheerful from emerging as a winner, a beaming Ntshiwa shares with Voice Reporter, KABELO ADAMSON her passion for seeing her idea come to fruition.
Q. Firstly, congratulations on winning this year’s University Challenge.
A. Thank you, I am really excited because I honestly wasn’t expecting to win.
But now that I have won, I am trying to find ways of establishing the business and thinking outside the box.
Q. Was it for the first time you entered the competition? What influenced you to take part?
A. Yes, it was the first time.
I saw the challenge being advertised on social media but never really followed it much.
I followed more closely at the end when the top ten was being chosen and I looked at the ideas and proposals and realised that I too as a Motswana can do something of that sort.
So, I decided to try my luck!
I went on the Internet, did some research and submitted my own proposal.
Q. How confident were you of winning?
A. Well, at first I didn’t imagine myself winning because it was really busy on my side due to schoolwork and assignments.
It was hard dividing the time.
Even the research I did wasn’t really sufficient.
I just did a proposal from the research I have carried out and submitted.
Q. Share your idea with us?
A. I proposed Bio-mas briquettes – they are an energy source used as heat and they function as charcoal but are made from waste material unlike charcoal.
After testing a few of my samples, I noticed that they are actually much better than charcoal because they burn for longer and don’t produce much smoke when burning.
Also since they are made from waste they are really affordable – 1kg will cost P4.50.
Q. And how viable is the proposal?
A. It is viable in the sense that there is a market for briquettes looking at the industries that need this kind of product.
We have breweries, plastic industries, ceramic industries and textiles – even the street vendors who sell food along the roads could make use of this product.
I am still exploring the market because I think there is a huge potential for briquettes locally.
Q. You mentioned you are studying Urban and Regional Planning. Your proposal seems linked to that?
A. There is some relation because some of the modules that I undertake are more skewed towards that.
For example, I did Land Management and Infrastructure Planning where we were taught on how to dispose waste and how waste affects the environment.
So I was very much exposed to issues of waste and environment and from that I managed to think along those lines of how we can dispose waste in an environmentally friendly manner.
Q. Now that you have won the money, how soon can we expect to see the project up and running?
A. Well, I was thinking of implementing it then and there but I was looking at the fact that this is my final year.
Yes I have got the money but that does not necessarily mean I should abandon school.
My parents have advised me to complete my studies first without other distractions so that next year I can start the business without any other hindrance.
I did mention that I need input capital, which is more than P350, 000.
I need around P34, 000 extra to implement the idea.
As I am still studying, I am thinking of a way to raise that amount.
Q. You feel this is the right amount to kick-start the business?
A. Yes, because when I calculate my financials show that most money is consumed by rent and other miscellaneous stuff.
So if I can just find a plot then I don’t have to deal with rentals.
The prize money is P300, 000 and since you are a female, you won P50, 000 extra as way to encourage female entrepreneurship in the country.
Q. Do you feel women are not given enough platforms to express themselves?
A. Botswana is making efforts because in the past there were no such platforms for women to express themselves.
But now we have the likes of Women in Engineering Botswana, Women in Energy and, even though it just a few, the country is trying to create platforms.
But I don’t think it’s enough because there are more women out there.
Q. As a child, what did you dream of doing with your life?
A. Growing up I was a creative young mind and I guess I have faced reality from a very young age that whatever you can be in life is determined by your level of knowledge.
Although you can be whatever you want, you have to set achievable goals.
For me, from a young age I have always been into Arts and Design and was getting awards at school.
This is the reason why I chose the course that I am currently doing.
Q. Looking at some of the ideas from other contestants, would you say yours is indeed the best?
A. (Laughs) Oh well, I know two or three ideas which I thought were good.
I felt these two ideas were good but I think the problem with other contestants was that they were more focused on explaining the processes of their ideas but did not concentrate on the business part of the project, which was their main undoing. Others failed because of the required input capital; one said she needed a capital of P35 million!
Q. Do you feel the local youth come up with original solutions or just copy from other countries?
A. When we look at other countries and the fact that countries are different in terms of development, it is always going to be a challenge to implement an idea which has for example worked in China.
Even factors like population play a key role in terms of the ideas.
Q. What can you say about the CEDA/DBSA University Challenge?
A. To be honest, it is a good initiative in the sense that it promotes entrepreneurship in the country because most people have a mindset of going to school, getting a degree, graduating and finding a job.
They end up getting disappointed because of lack of jobs and life can be devastating.
But if you have a mindset of doing something for yourself, you can work something out in your life.
CEDA has created that platform for young people and I hope it can continue with the initiative for the benefit of more people out there.
Q. Away from school, how do you relax?
A. I find it easy to relax by playing games with friends, mostly engaging games.
I avoid going to parties and clubs.
I find it very entertaining to have a games night and play games with friends or watch movies.
Q. And finally, Thank God It’s Friday, what are you up to this weekend?
A. It’s my birthday this Friday.
I don’t know, maybe some people close to me will take me somewhere but so far I don’t have any plans.
But on Saturday we have an outing with friends, I am not sure if that’s part of the birthday celebrations!
