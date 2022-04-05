Why so Pompous Dj?

Shaya has been told of a certain pompous local DJ who is now based in South Africa.

The young man who has been praised by many for his lucky break is now turning into something else and looking down on local artists.

Information reaching Shaya has it that when the man behind the One Woman Show, Gilbert ‘PP’ Seagile put a suggestion that Scar be paid P10 000 for his performance, the DJ rudely turned that down asking, “Who is Scar?” So my man you no longer know who Scar is, Really, come on dude you can do better.

Do not look down on others because you have made it, that will be your downfall.

What PP is simply doing is advocating for local artists to get something better for their craft.