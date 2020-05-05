News
Wilderness Safaris give back to Okavango community
Wilderness Safaris and Wilderness Air jointly donated toiletry and sanitary materials to COVID-19 village response team in Seronga on Wednesday morning.
The P40 000.00 worth of goods were handed over to the team at the village’s airstrip by Wilderness safaris Field operations manager, Johan Von Backstrom and Wilderness Air’s acting manager, Kago Paul.
“To our friends in Gudikwa, Seronga, Beetsha, Gunotsoga, Eretsha, we hope this small donation will make a difference in the difficult times that lay ahead. As a company, Wilderness Safaris and Wilderness Air we’d like to commit that if there is any other need that may arise in the community please feel free to either contact us or Okavango Community Trust (OCT) and they can liase with us and if it is within our power we will gladly assist,” Backstrom stated.
Wilderness Safaris and Wilderness Air operate under Vumbura concession within NG 22, which is under the management of Okavango Community Trust. The five villages alluded to earlier by Backstrom form OCT. Another concession run by the same Trust is NG23, which has been leased by another major tourism company in the country, the Great Plains conservation.
The donations, CT general manager, Botshelo Sesinyi said will benefit individual households in dire need.
According Sesinyi, the donations were requested from the Wilderness team following a needs analysis by social workers in the five villages.
In the analysis, Sesinyi revealed, the village social workers discovered that many disadvantaged families would need toiletry or sanitary related materials at household level, during the current state of emergency and movement lockdown.
The 28 -day movement restriction was declared on April 2nd, 2020 and has since been extended by an extra week. For many people in these communities whose livelihoods involve working in local lodges, trading in goods and fishery, life has come to a standstill.
“Since they will be unable to fend for themselves, considering that their breadwinners have either lost their jobs or have had their salary cut, they are facing a serious threat of hunger,” explained Sesinyi.
The donations included toilet paper, tissues, hand sanitisers, gloves, dish and hand washing liquid soaps among others.
As regards to food supplements, Sesinyi maintained that the government has committed to supply the families, “Also considering that during this time most of our people would have farm harvest which they now don’t have.”
Generally OCT villagers are hustlers and lead a comfortable though not luxurious kind of life, according to the village chief, kgosi Maeze Bayei Maeze.
“We struggle like any other village, but our big challenge is that we have no proper roads. People have to travel across the river and into a long stretch of bad road to Maun to get resources. There are no proper shops in our villages besides tuck-shops. But now the tuck-shops are empty because of restricted movement,” said the chief.
Illegal sanitizer manufacturers granted bail
Gaborone Regional Magistrate, Goodwill Makofi, this Tuesday granted bail to three Zimbabwean men accused of unlawfully manufacturing and selling hand sanitizers.
The three, Christopher Karimbika (30), Samson Chinga (31) and Mali Mazorodze 37 were arrested by Mogoditshane police at a warehouse in Mmopane Block 1 on the 15th of April.
Court heard that the accused persons were found in possession of big containers of sanitizers some labelled ‘Sunlight Sanitizer’.
Investigating Officer, Detective Morapedi, of Mogoditshane Police pleaded with court not to grant the accused persons bail indicating that they are a flight risk and likely to abscond.
He said Mali has a residence permit while Mazorodze’s passport has expired and Chinga does not have any travel documents.
He said it appears the accused have distributed a lot of the illegal sanitizers and the investigations are ongoing to seize them from the market.
“We are yet to identify some of the possible witnesses. The investigating team is still waiting for the report from Forensic and Botswana Bureau of Standards. We are not sure if they used the correct and right amount of chemicals to manufacture those sanitizers and they are likely to put people’s health at risk. If they are to be granted bail they are likely to temper with the police investigations,” said Morapedi.
Regional Magistrate Makofi dismissed the prosecution’s plea and granted the three accused persons conditional bail.
He ordered that they each pay P5 000 cash and provide two sureties who shall each bind themselves in the like sum.
They were ordered not to commit any offence in line with Covid-19 regulations and not to interfere with the police investigations.
The Magistrate also ordered that the three should report themselves fortnightly to the Investigating Officer at Mogoditshane Police Station.
The case continues on the 27th of August when the three will be appearing for mention and prosecution update court on their investigations.
We needed more time- Saleshando
Leader of Opposition, Dumelang Saleshando, has complained of disorganization within the government following the adjournment of a special parliament meeting this afternoon.
In an interview with this publication, the Member of Parliament for Maun West said they were given copies of the new government gazette this morning and were expected to deliberate on it in the afternoon. “I am talking of a Gazette which has 19 clauses that needed to be amended.”
He said that initially, on Sunday they were given a different copy of the Extraordinary Government Gazette which was published on the 30th April and only had two clauses, something he said they didn’t have a problem with since they had more time to look at it, but were surprised to see a new one being introduced today. “The attorney General took us through the new gazette during the General Assembly in the morning and we were expected to debate it in the afternoon. It’s impossible because we have to consult on a number of issues.”
He said that the embarrassment could have been avoided if there was no crisis in the leadership of the country. “We have crisis within the leadership especially during the Covid 19,” he added.
The special parliament will however continue tomorrow after this afternoon’s adjournment which was done to give MPs time to study and consult the proposed amendments.
