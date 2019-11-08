Business
Woman finds strong support for hats business
Sitting at home and growing increasingly frustrated at her lack of opportunities, unemployed graduate, Nancy Changu Thibatsela took her destiny firmly into her own hands.
Inspired by her mother, who ordered hats from South Africa to sell locally, the 28-year-old Nswazwi native decided to take the venture one step further.
She attended a two-day hat-making course in Cape Town in 2017 and has not looked back since.
In November 2018, after months of pain staking research and long hours spent perfecting her craft, Thibatsela founded HeadGear Millinary.
Based in Francistown, the business provides hats of all shapes, sizes, incredible colours and intricate designs.
As well as Thibatsela and her mum, the venture includes two other employees.
Exactly a year in existence and the enterprise has already secured a deal to supply The Old Apostolic Church throughout Botswana.
Their hats are mostly for women who want fashionable, handcrafted, original designs for church, weddings and special occasions.
“When people first see them, they say, wow, how is that made? To make a hat I use sinamay, a material obtained from the palm of a banana tree. Sinamay is a Philippines word. I also use beads, flowers, duck feathers, quills and stretching laces,” revealed the ever smiling Thibatsela, adding that despite the complex designs and patterns it takes her about two hours to complete a hat.
Having finished her Form Five in 2010, Thibatsela enrolled on a Tourism and Hospitality course at ABM College.
However, after graduation, jobs proved hard to come by.
Desperate to earn a decent living, the ambitious young lady tapped into her mother’s passion for hats.
“I developed interest in knowing how they are made and I told myself I can do this, my mother, Sebongile Precious Thibatsela, does not have to buy from South Africa anymore. My parents were very supportive to my idea.
“They took me to Cape Town for a course. They paid P35, 000 for the course including transport, accommodation and meals. My mother is also part of HeadGear Millinary business and she no longer sells stock from abroad.”
Thibatsela produces three types of hats: fascinators, hatnators and full hats.
“A fascinator is a small hat with a flower while a hatnator is sort of a fascinator but does not cover the whole head. The last type is a full hat covering the whole head with a flower,” she explained.
“I have many designs but can incorporate any desired details that a customer wants,” continued Thibatsela, adding she accommodates three types of clients.
“People with low income that want a unique look and middle income people with medium earnings to spend but still want something to stand out and be special.
The last customer is the one with much money to spend and can order any hat they want!”
Thibatsela believes that as well as the quality of her products, the secret to her success is her excellent customer service
“A customer can return a hat five times saying change here and I do with a smile so they can always come back for more hats.
“My prices range from P65 to P1, 000 for the biggest hats,” she told Voice Money, noting that in a busy month she can earn up to P40, 000.
When quizzed on the challenges she faces, Thibatsela’s smile fades for the first time since the interview began.
“Some people take my products on credit and then take time to pay. And since I buy my materials in South Africa my business was affected during the Xenophobic riots. I had to stay for two weeks without material.”
Nevertheless, business remains ‘good’ and Thibatsela is upbeat about the future.
She plans to eventually open up her own manufacturing factory as well as giving back to the community by teaching locals how to make hats.
Lucky customers win big with BTC
Prize Money to go up to P200 000.00
Botswana Telecommunications (BTC) sticks to its mandate of giving back to the society and rewarding loyal customers.
Through the Recharge to Win monthly draws a number of customers have been fortunate to walk away as winners of cash prices, phones and other exciting gifts.
The event saw BTC lucky customer, Thuso Kenosi winning a whopping P50 000.
During the draw, Matlhogonolo Maje, head of Consumer Products emphasized the need to appreciate their customers.
“Through this promotion we give back to our customers, we are saying it is time to reward you for choosing us”.
Next Month the cash price will increase to P75 000, December P100 OOO and January a whooping P200 000.00.
A dramatic change
Lecturer swaps English for theatre
Connie Rapoo was once an English lecturer at the University of Botswana (UB) but has since changed lanes to become the country’s first homegrown Associate Professor of Theatre Arts.
She is also the first female to assume the role.
Growing up as a bubbly child in Tlokweng, Rapoo developed a fondness for the arts and intuitively knew it was where she belonged.
During her school days she performed dismally in Sciences and Mathematics but excelled at English.
“I started [at UB] as a Staff Development Fellow in August, 1997. I was in the English Department at that time. As an SDF, you teach one course at the university before you go for your Masters programme,” Rapoo revealed, adding she was engaged in the department’s Linguistics section.
The following year, Rapoo left for chillier climates, enrolling for a Masters in Language Studies at Lancaster University, United Kingdom. Her lectureship continued when she returned to Botswana, teaching in the English department from 1998 to 2003.
However, she felt ‘thoroughly misplaced’.
“I felt like ‘No, I’m not a linguist.’ I loved Pragmatics, I loved Discourse Analysis but it wasn’t me. So I applied for a sectional transfer to Theatre.
When I went to do my PhDat the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) it was in Theatre. I was able to get in because my transcripts had courses in Theatre and Drama.
So at PhD level, that’s when I knew I was a Theatre person. That’s when I decided TO specialisE in Theatre: I love this, I want this, I’m getting this!”
And indeed she did.
Rapoo’s thesis was titled‘Figures of Sacrifice: Africa In Transnational Imaginary’ and took five years to complete, from 2003 to 2008.
To become an Associate Professor at UB, a prerequisite is to have 8 to 12 papers published in renowned journals in the continent.
“You need to have a spread of publications. I didn’t want to take any chance so when I got in, I had 13. You have to have a mixture of journal articles, book chapters, books and any other forms of writing,” Rapoo explained, noting on top of the articles she has five book chapters and two books.
“More emphasis lies on the journal articles because they contain the latest discoveries in one’s field,” she added.
Rapoo admits that although it is rewarding, her profession is also demanding and at times lonely. “One has to carry work home and make regular trips abroadto international conferences alone.”
Despite this, the multi-talented woman has high hopes of rising even further up the career ladder.
“ I definitely want to get promoted.
So I have to be writing more papers so that I get promotion to become a full professor.
But I am not under as much pressure as I was before I reached the rank of Associate Professor.
I intend to look in this direction now of writing more plays because I am a playwright as well.”
NAP properties performance in Phikwe exceeds expectations
Variable rate loan stock company, New African Properties (NAP), has reported that the performance of its properties in Selebi Phikwe has exceeded expectations.
NAP, which includes Riverwalk mall in Gaborone amongst its flagship projects, stated in its financial statements for the year ended 31 July, 2019 that its Phikwe-based properties performed marginally better than expected.
The statement revealed that vacancies in the town decreased from 2, 094 square metres to 1, 785 square metres during the year, albeit at reduced rentals.
Properties in Phikwe reportedly account for 41 percent of NAP’s total portfolio.
The closure of the BCL mine in 2016, which served as the backbone of the Phikwe region, hit NAP and the town hard.
Many companies were forced to shut-up shop while others relocated to greener pastures.
This proved to be the case over the next three years, with NAP’s lease expiry profile in Phikwe at 26 percent, 49 percent and 23 percent respectively.
However, for the most recent financial year, ended in July, the figure stood at just 2 percent.
Of the leases which expired during the period under review, it is reported they were either renegotiated or re-let.
Meanwhile, NAP, which publicly listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange Limited (BSEL) in September 2011, says its performance since listing has provided a consistent growth in distribution to shareholders and the group’s net asset value, with compound annual growth rates of 8.4 percent and 6.5 percent respectively.
The property company says this is underpinned by a strong diversified tenant base occupying retail properties throughout the country.
Unitholders- known as people who held their units for the whole year – are reported to have enjoyed a total return of 9 percent while those who have invested since the company listed earned a compounded annual return of 11.8 percent.
The current year’s return the group says is almost exclusively made up from the distributions paid as the unit price only increased by 3 thebe from P3.21 to P3.24.
For the year under review, NAP recorded a profit after tax of P198.7 million, a noticeable decline from P217.3 million achieved in the same period last year.
Although the vacancies at Riverwalk mall, together with any potential adverse changes in Phikwe, are expected to impact the performance of the company in the year ahead, NAP management is hopeful of achieving real distribution growth to unit holders.
