Woman gets ex-husband’s body and property

WATCH: A newly divorced woman, Silvia Thabo, has won a case in which she wanted to be allowed to lead funeral arrangements of her late ex-husband and claim all his property.

The deceased, 54-year-old Botswana Open University Coordinator- SADC, Centre for Distance Education, Chawapa Thabo, committed suicide while on a trip at the invitation of Botswana Ambassador to Namibia on November 4th.

At the time of his death, Thabo and the ex-wife, Silvia Thabo nee Moalosi had been granted a decree nisi for their divorce, which was issued on the 23rd of September by Justice Tshepo Motswagole of the Gaborone High Court.