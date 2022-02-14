Woman in court for husband’s murder

A secretary at the Attorney General’s Chambers in Francistown has been remanded in custody for the murder of her husband.

Susan Manyathelo, 58, could not control her emotions as she wept bitterly last Thursday in her first court appearance in shackles at the Francistown Magistrates Court.

Her bail hearing that was scheduled for today has been postponed to February 21st as investigations are still at a preliminary stage.

According to court papers, Manyathelo is believed to have murdered her husband, Peter Manyathelo (68) last week in a bloody attack.

The deceased’s blood stained body was found in his car on Tuesday morning by a passerby near Borolong bridge, his wife becoming the prime suspect in the gruesome murder.

Preliminary investigations that point to the wife as the prime suspect, revealed that the deceased was wound in a pool of blood on the driver’s seat with a deep scar on his head.

In court, after the charge was read out to the accused, the State Prosecutor Sub Inspector Isaiah Oabile, made an application that she be remanded in custody.

“We will avail the investigating officer in the next mention to advance reasons why the accused cannot be granted bail,” said Prosecutor Oabile.

When the accused person was asked if she had anything to say she pleaded with the court to be given the chance to prepare for her husband’s burial.

Despite her emotional plea, the court remanded Manyathelo in custody and she is expected back in court next week Monday for her bail hearing.