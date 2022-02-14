Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Woman raped while jogging

By

Published

INSET: Superintendent Sebako

Sir Seretse Khama International Airport (SSKIA) Police are investigating a case in which a 40-year-old woman was raped while on an early morning run.

SSKIA Police Station Commander, Superintendent Mpho Sebako confirmed the incident.

He said the incident occurred this morning (February 14th) at around 5am in Block 10.

He said no arrest has been made so far.

“The victim was attacked while jogging. The suspect threatened to stab her if she screamed and he dragged her into the Sebele bushy area where he raped her. I advise women find training partners or train in safer areas and when it is not too dark. We have also registered cases of motor vehicles being broken into along the airport road. People park their cars along the road and go for a jog. Thieves then break into such cars and steal people’s valuables like laptops and cellphones,” said Sebako

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Man found dead on the roadside

Tshesebe police are investigating a case in which a man was found dead by the side of road near Themashanga cattle post on Tuesday...

4 days ago

News

Woman in court for husband’s murder

A secretary at the Attorney General’s Chambers in Francistown has been remanded in custody for the murder of her husband. Susan Manyathelo, 58, could...

10 hours ago

News

Man in court for opening fire on police officers

A Lobatse man, Thato Ntando Dube, will know his fate in April on whether he has a case to answer in a matter in...

1 day ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.