News
Woman slits her throat in suicide attempt
A troubled woman alleged to have tried ending her life by slitting her throat with a knife yesterday (Tuesday) has been admitted at Kanye Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Hospital.
The 38-year-old woman was saved from bleeding to death by her boyfriend who fortunately arrived in time and called an ambulance.
The suicidal woman who cohabits with her 36-year-old boyfriend at Mokgosi ward in Kanye is said to have attempted to end her life with an Okapi knife after she complained of depression.
Sources close to the scene revealed that the woman had earlier requested her boyfriend to give her some poison to kill herself and the boyfriend ignored her.
Confirming the incident, Sejelo Police Station Crime Officer, Assistant Superintendent Gwafila Fulukani, said they received a report yesterday at around 10am after the boyfriend phoned the ambulance and they called the police.
“Though it is alleged that the woman said she had stress, we do not know what had stressed her, we are still investigating the case. The boyfriend said he left her in the house and when he got back, he found blood on the floor and discovered that she was in a critical condition and he called the ambulance,” Fulukani briefly explained.
The woman is said to have sustained an open wound on her neck.
She was found lying down in a pool of blood with the okapi knife behind her.
However, the police boss said she is recovering and once she gets discharged from the hospital, she will go through counselling while the police continue with their investigations.
ASP Fulukani has advised the public to seek counselling whenever they have problems.
Pay back the money- NDB tells Kablay
Woman slits her throat in suicide attempt
Health care workers abused and attacked in hospitals- Dikoloti
Cops investigated for assault
Father and son in court for raping girl, 10
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Expelled ‘lesbian’ takes school to court
My Top 5 local tunes – Steven Bogatsu
HAN C prepares for second album
Boys 2 men headed for Gaborone?
Is Salbany on his way out from the DCEC?
A Footy affair
COVID-19 must fall!
Tornado preaches peace
DJ Swagg’s flashback
VEVEVEH makes a come back
Karim raises COVID-19 awareness through music
Slow Wizzy pays tribute to late aunt
Elephant researcher found dead in the bush
Celeb edition with Carter BR
Drama as cheating wife escapes through back window
Botswana finally follows the right channels – SA
Police mum on costs of escorting trucks
Researchers say hunting can reduce human-wildlife conflict
Any amount of declared money can cross the border- Matsheka
Fake diplomat jailed
Exhibits burn down in police courtyard
Duo arrested for buying beer in SA
Sefalana commits to motivate and retain staff amid Covid-19
BW Online book app launched
Taxi man remanded for attempted murder over sex
Judge issues warning to Commissioner of Prisons
Moswaane still undecided
Step-grandfather, son arrested for raping girl, 10
Cops investigated for assault
Father and son in court for raping girl, 10
Elephant researcher found dead in the bush
Thieves capitalise on Covid-19 quarantines
Jwaneng registers 50 Covid-19 cases
Boys 2 men headed for Gaborone?
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Trending
-
News1 day ago
Drama as cheating wife escapes through back window
-
News5 days ago
Botswana finally follows the right channels – SA
-
News5 days ago
Any amount of declared money can cross the border- Matsheka
-
News3 days ago
Fake diplomat jailed
-
News4 days ago
Exhibits burn down in police courtyard
-
News4 days ago
Duo arrested for buying beer in SA
-
Business4 days ago
BW Online book app launched
-
News4 days ago
Taxi man remanded for attempted murder over sex