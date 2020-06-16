Sports
World champs for badminton official
Local badminton umpire, Emmanuel Saakane, 40, is one of the shortlisted line judges for the World Junior Championships which were initially scheduled for September 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Due to the outbreak of the Covid-19, the Championships have since been postponed to January 2021.
Nevertheless, Saakane told Voice Sport in an interview on Tuesday that he is delighted to have been given an opportunity to officiate at such a level.
“International assignments are always a massive experience for me as I get to learn the improved laws of the sport,” he said.
Saakane said the skills transfer from the tournament will in the long run also benefit his colleagues locally.
The highly ambitious Saakane who has been a line judge since 2008 said Badminton World Federation (BWF) laws changes almost every year, meaning they’ve to continuously inform themselves.
“Learning never stops and the game changes rapidly. Therefore getting international exposure once in a while helps to keep one up to date with the international trends,” Saakane said.
The veteran official is not new to the international stage.
He has officiated at prestigious tournaments such as Surdiman Cup in Donguan, China back in 2015, Dubai World Cup Series in 2016, the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia and the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aries, Argentina.
In conclusion Saakane revealed that he plans to transition to umpiring as time goes on.
“I’d really like to be a BWF umpire and I believe I’m confident I’ll get there,” he said.
Sports
Pay day for sports teachers
Ministry keeps its promise on outstanding allowances
By the end of this week, almost all sports teachers who were owed by the Ministry of Basic Education (MoBE) would’ve received their dues.
This was after MoBE managed to disburse outstanding funds to the respective association’s accounts.
This will bring to a close what has been a burning issue in the ministry’s relationship with sports teachers across the country.
Even before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, there was uncertainty over whether teachers would honour a calendar of events for sports activities scheduled for the schools’ first term. At the time the Ministry had an outstanding balance of over P32 million, a grant meant to have covered both sports activities held in July 2019.
Ngami Member of Parliament, Caterpillar Hikuama put the Ministry under the spotlight during the March seating of Parliament when he asked if they were aware that teachers who were engaged in sporting activities in March and July 2019 under the agreement that they will be paid an allowance of P500 per day were yet to be paid.
In response, Assistant Minister, Nnaniki Makwinja revealed that the Ministry was yet to release funds for the 2019 calendar of events.
She further stated that her Ministry was yet to assist the associations with grants to cover both sports activities held in July, 2019 which amounted to P32,154,671.00.
“Our Ministry expects to have paid subventions to the associations before the end of July 2020, so that the teachers can be paid. The delay, as you all know, is caused by funding constraints,” said Makwinja at the time.
Good to her word, MoBE beat the end of July deadline and disbursed funds a month earlier.
Botswana Primary Schools Sports Association (BOPSSA) Public Relations Officer Lawrence Moseki revealed to Voice Sports, that the Executive Committee is currently in Gaborone to verify account numbers of the concerned teachers. He said the Ministry has disbursed around P10 million to cover sports teachers’ outstanding allowances.
“I believe by end of this week all teachers who have been correctly captured by their respective Regional Organisers would’ve received their monies,” assured Moseki.
He said delays should also be anticipated due to bank to bank transactions, where some cheques may have to clear after three working days.
“Since Monday, we’ve paid four regions out of a total of 10. All the regions save for North West have been verified and their money will be credited into their accounts,” Moseki told Voice Sport.
Meanwhile, Botswana Integrated Sports Association (BISA) teachers received their dues late in April and May.
According to BISA Marketing and Communications Manager Letsweletse Jonas, their Executive Committee met during the Easter Holidays to verify and pay their teachers.
“We had requested P21.7 million and we received P20.1 million which was still enough to pay outstanding allowances and suppliers. This was made possible by the cancellation of sporting activities this year,” he said.
Jonas said they have since paid 97 percent of teachers including all their suppliers.
“Those yet to be paid had problems with their bank accounts. Some sent savings accounts and stuff like that, but its something we’re dealing with,” he said.
Sports
BAA back on track
Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) will soon get back to action as the government continues to relax lockdown regulations.
BAA Vice President-Administration, Oabona Theetso says they are currently working on guidelines before training can resume.
He said they also need to empower their clubs to make sure they comply with the requirements set out by the Covid-19 Task Force which is not going to come cheap.
Theetso told Voice Sport that they still have to meet with Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) board on how to recall national team athletes back into camp.
“Our short sprints athlete desperately need stadiums to train, unlike our long-distance runners who have been doing roadworks,” he said, adding that BAA is currently analyzing their proposed budget for the camp.
He further said their junior teams have also been affected because they had athletes who had qualified for the athletics World Junior Championships which were to be held in July and now have been postponed to 2021.
“You can imagine some of them will be over age next year. We have young athlete Bernard Olesitse who is currently ranked third in the 400m in the world and this will affect him,” said Theetso.
Theetso said they were on the road to re-asset themselves as the country’s number one code but now fears all those gains will be reversed by Covid-19.
He however revealed that BNOC has availed sports psychologist to help athletes deal with the set back.
“Postponement of competitions this year has psychologically affected their income. Our athletes are volunteers and they survive on competitions prize money and camping fees. So they’ve made a loss and need professional counseling,” he added.
When asked about possible disciplinary action against the two athletes who were involved in a car accident after sneaking out of camp in March, Theetso said Onkabetse Nkobolo is recovering but still admitted at Marina Hospital.
He said he had a successful surgery and he is currently undergoing physiotherapy.
Theetso said they had assigned an independent body to investigate the accident and the report is ready so they are yet to discuss it with BNOC.
“Action will be taken against Nkobolo and Baboloki Thebe based on the findings and recommendations of the task force,” he said.
