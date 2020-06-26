News
WUC to resume water disconnections
Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) Chief Executive Officer, Gaselemogwe Senai has cautioned customers that the Corporation will revert to water disconnections upon the elapse of the State of Emergency (SoE) period.
Addressing local journalists on Thursday in Gaborone, Senai said since the beginning of the SoE, people have been reluctant to pay their water bills as they know they would not be disconnected.
In March, government directed that all households that had their water disconnected due non-payment of water bills be reconnected which resulted in over 40, 000 households being reconnected.
This was an effort to combat the Coronavirus as people were encouraged to wash their hands frequently.
Now, Senai said, customers seem to take advantage of this arrangement and are dragging their feet in paying their water bills.
He said over the years, disconnection has served as an excellent method to encourage customers to pay bills.
The Corporation is reportedly owed almost a billion Pula, with households accounting for the bulk of the debt.
“Our financial sustainability remains precarious, with a debtor’s book of P828 million, down from a peak of P918 million during the COVID Lockdown,” said Senai.
Households are said to owe the Corporation about P538 million which the Corporation is determined to recoup after the lockdown.
Senior officers suspended over flouted procurement
Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, Conservation and Tourism have confirmed the suspension of eight senior officers pending investigations over possible contravention of laid down procurement procedures.
The suspended officers are Senior Manager, Procurement Manager, Finance Manager, Manager HR and Admin, Deputy Manager Procurement, Assistant Manager Procurement, Principal Procurement Officer and Assistant Procurement officer.
Initially, Deputy Permanent Secretary (DPS)- Corporate Services, Goitseone Madikwe, was also among the suspended officers but he was exonerated and returned to work two weeks later.
The other officers are on suspention for allegedly flouting procedures when purchasing 13 vehicles from Motor Centre.
The eight are reported to have paid for 13 Landcruiser vehicles, but only managed to have seven of them delivered before lockdown while the other six were delayed.
Justifying why they quickly paid for the vehicles in advance, the source said the team was under pressure to exhaust the budget before the financial year-end in April.
‘Had they not paid for the cars before end of March, the money was going to be returned to the Ministry of Finance and they were going to get into trouble for non-performance. One would wonder why this is a big deal since the cars will be delivered anyway?’ he asked.
In another disputed procurement incident, one of the suspended officers told The Voice that the Principal Procurement Officer was told to request for a quotation for 150 thermometers so they could be compliant with Covid-19 regulations.
He said the team was told the matter was urgent and that the delivery had to be made within three days, so a request for quotations from three companies was made on June 08th and the DPS approved it.
“We were surprised on Monday when the DPS said we must stop the order since the Permanent Secretary, Dr Oduetse Koboto had said he was not consulted and he did not approve.
“We had already faxed purchasing orders and suppliers delivered thermometers. However, the DPS ordered us to return the consignment but two suppliers refused to accept the goods. Meanwhile the Corruption and audit department called the Principal Procurement Officer and her assistant for questioning and sent the finding to the PS. On the 13th, we received suspension letters,” he said.
It has emerged however that the PS queried the purchasing of one thermometer at an exorbitant cost of P2, 200.
When reached for comment, the Permanent Secretary, Dr Koboto, referred this publication to the Public Relations Office.
The Ministry Public Relation Officer- Lesego Mesele Kgomanyane, confirmed that the Ministry has granted nine of its staff member’s leave of absence pending investigations.
She also mentioned that one person has since been cleared of wrongdoing and has been reinstated.
ATI in Police custody, Duma Boko to the rescue
Local rapper Atlasaone Molemogi, popularly known as ATI, spent last night at Urban Police Station holding cells after he was arrested by Central Police Station officers for taking pictures at a prohibited area.
Central Police Station Commander, Mothusi Phadi, confirmed that they are investigating a matter in which the rapper took pictures of the State House.
Phadi told The Voice Online this morning that “According to the law there are protected places which should not be photographed within a certain radius unless one has the go ahead from the Minister. State House is one of those places.”
The station commander further said “Molemogi took pictures of the road that leads to the state house and the State house itself, a place where the head of state resides and this is against the law.”
Asked what charge the ‘Khiring khiring khorong’ rapper may face Phadi could not confirm. “at this stage we just have a holding charge. We are yet to liase with the DPP to come up with a proper charge.”
Meanwhile this morning the President of the Umbrella For Democratic Change (UDC), Duma Boko, and his associate- attorney Boingotlo Toteng, arrived fashionably at the Central Police to “free ATI”.
The team is currently inside the police station as negotiations continue.
