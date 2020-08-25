Xwalla Da Cash is the latest artist to find lyrical inspiration from the Covid-19 crisis, using the pandemic as motivation for his new single ‘Nna ke tshephile Jeso’.

“I wrote this song looking at the current situation of Coronavirus that affected everyone. ‘Ke tshephile jeso’ means I trust Jesus Christ despite the situation, I know everything will be okay,” explained the 28-year-old Afro Kwasa artist, who is based in Shakawe.

Released on 11 August, the song was recorded in Zambia at Mac Pasi Records and features Zambian singer, Enala.

It has been played repeatedly on Rb2 and looks set for big things.

RATING: 8.5/10