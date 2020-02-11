Entertainment
YAMAs nominees announced
The 6th Yarona FM Music Awards nominees were officially announced at a ceremony held in Cigar Lounge. Here are a few moments captured from the event.
Entertainment
Don’t Worry, Tebelelo Shaya got you
I guess it is true that loyalty no longer pays.
This week Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) announced the departure of their National Campaign Mananager Tebelelo Seretse from the Central Committee.
For sometime now the rumour mill within the BDP has been churning, saying Mma Seretse was one of those who were frustrated at not being appointed to any position by President Mokgweetsi Masisi after she delivered a stunning election victory for the ruling party.
Mma Seretse was also listed amongst another emerging strong faction within the BDP ahead of the coming elective congress.
Whilst another name who was thrown in, former Minister Dorcus Makgato was apparently silenced with a diplomatic position, Seretse is said to be sidelined, hence the resignation.
Anyway Mma Seretse Shaya is up for tea, whenever you are ready to spill those beans.
Please tell us what really happened, Shaya is always ready to lend a listening ear!
Entertainment
Queen of the decks
DJ Missy’s rise to the top
It’s only been six years since Mpho Mogomotsi learnt her way around a DJ mixer, but the Makuta born DJ Missy is already a household name.
A bit reluctant to share her age, DJ Missy’s star has been steadily rising since she learnt how to work the mixer in 2014 at Colastraw Records Academy.
Founded by popular Francistown Disc Jockey, Bonno Ngaka aka DJ Colastraw, the academy has produced three fine ladies who later teamed up to form the group Girls on Decks.
“My interest in music started at an early age. I was fascinated by DJs who always came to play at our school’s talent shows at Mater Spei college,” said Mogomotsi.
She said she started following the likes of South Africa’s DJ Zinhle, and later paid attention to locals such as Gouveia, DJ Bunz and her mentor, Colastraw.
In 2014 together with 14 other girls, Mogomotsi began DJ lessons at Colastraw Records Academy.
“After about a month, there were just three girls remaining. Colastraw came up with the name Girls on Decks and we performed together as a group for over a year, but today only two of us remains,” she said.
DJ Missy also did vocals for the group, which is known for their single “Dance till sunrise”.
“Colastraw continued mentoring me, and taught me how to manage events. He taught me everything I know about the trade today,” said Mogomotsi.
Today the young woman has performed at some of the biggest gigs around the country including Toropo Ya Muka, Goledzwa, Spring Break and Back to the Ghetto.
“I’ve shared the stage with some of the biggest names in the industry, the likes of Charma Gal, Master KG, Judgement Yard, DJ Fresh and Han C,” she said proudly.
Last year, Missy put her talent to the test and signed up to compete in the annual Presidential Arts Competitions.
She was the only lady out of 30 DJs in the preliminary stage in Selebi Phikwe.
She finished second to book her place in the finals in Gaborone.
“I couldn’t believe I had just beat 27 guys ,” chuckled DJ Missy.
In the final and also as the only lady in the group she finished an impressive third, cementing her position as one of the best female DJs in the country.
“I’ll not compete this year, my wish however is to see more girls in such competitions. That is why I want to grow as a DJ and mentor female DJs, hopefully even own an academy one day,” she said.
The ambitions artist told The Voice that being a female in this male dominated industry has many challenges.
“Sometimes you get a booking and when you arrive at the event venue the promoter starts making sexual advances. You have to stand your ground. Make sure that promoters and sponsors know exactly what you want. I want to be booked because you believe in my talent, not as a favour,” fired DJ Missy.
She however added that being a DJ is a rewarding career if one is focused.
“I’ve two kids that I take care of from the money I make as a DJ. I pay rent, school fees and I’m able to out food on the table simply by making people dance,” DJ Missy cheekily added.
Entertainment
Jazz X Change Presents Zeus
Hip Hop Jazz Connexion
Jazz X Change is excited to announce its first instalment of the year 2020 on March 1st featuring the one and only Zeus on Hip Hop Jazz Connection.
The show will be held at Cresta Lodge the home for Jazz X Change.
Game Zeus Bantsi is a seasoned and accomplished Motswana rap artist known much for his captivating lyricism.
He embraced different genres of music from acapella, gospel, hip hop and Kwaito.
This is where his love for writing emerged. From humble beginnings rocking Yarona FM’s Sprite Rap Activity Jam to continental awards and airplay.
Zeus continues to broaden his artistic footprint.
Around 2005, Zeus got his first music deal under local legendary musician David Skizo Molosi.
This subsequently led to his Single “Imagination”, which gave him both critical and commercial recognition throughout Africa earning him a nomination at 2008 Channel O music Video Awards.
Throughout his career he has gathered awards such as the Channel O music video award in 2009 and 2013 and Yarona FM.
He was also nominated for the US based AFRIMMA best male Southern African and Best Rap Act.
Zeus took his rightful place amongst the elite African Hip hop artists by exporting the beauty of African soul music and art to the rest of the world through his offering ‘African Time’.
“I am excited to perform at the Jazz X Change, it is a wonderful platform that gives artists in Botswana the chance to showcase their skills. Catalogue somebody like me who has been in the industry creating and sharing Music for over a decade and it’s great to revisit that catalogue with the fans on such an international standard platform,” he said and thanked stakeholders and Jazz X Change for affording him the platform.
YAMAs nominees announced
No sex, no condoms for kids – Church leaders
No money for Ftown’s LED
Rough diamonds
Invading ostriches nest
Jazz X Change Presents Zeus
Queen of the decks
Don’t Worry, Tebelelo Shaya got you
Cj takes pot shot at UDC
Lagreat drops ‘Khaya Lam’ vid
Batallion “32” Musica’s Plea
Kenny to Perform at Chedu Choga
Dj Olga’s marathon b/day set
Gabaisewe’s solution
Laughter at Masa
A throwback with Dj Dolphus
Let’s talk about love
Vee in on-stage fist-fight
Standing for education
Matsheka laments ‘unsustainable’ fiscal path
SDA factional wars reach High Court
Jazz X Change Presents Zeus
Queen of the decks
Don’t Worry, Tebelelo Shaya got you
Cj takes pot shot at UDC
Rough diamonds
Batallion “32” Musica’s Plea
Kenny to Perform at Chedu Choga
Dj Olga’s marathon b/day set
Lagreat drops ‘Khaya Lam’ vid
Invading ostriches nest
Pastor steals TV icon’s wife
Gov to repatriate 367 Zim refugees
What next for UDC?
Hope in Borolong/Chadibe saga
Drinking spree ends in death
Disabled man fined for selling dagga
Deadly rabies outbreak rocks Ngamiland
Magistrate berates disorganised prosecutors
Man gets 10 years for raping ex-lover
SDA factional wars reach High Court
Diary of a cancer survivor
MP calls for arrest of ex VDC members
Nata/Gweta
(SONA) Climate change
Trade union leaders explain the fall out between BOFEPUSU and UDC
NPF case postponed
Botlogile Tshireletso – Political Journey
Danielle swagger’s video is out
The Voice Newspaper Headlines
The Voice on Politics (Episode 5)
12th Parliament Preview (Part 1)
AP investigates UDC in Gabane/Mmankgodi alleged rigging
Botswana is the ancestral home of all humans
The Voice on Politics (Episode 4)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 3)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 2)
Kwaito Stars reunited
The Voice on Politics (Episode 1)
Joy with Kenewendo
Trending
-
News7 days ago
SDA factional wars reach High Court
-
Entertainment4 days ago
Jazz X Change Presents Zeus
-
Entertainment4 days ago
Queen of the decks
-
Entertainment4 days ago
Don’t Worry, Tebelelo Shaya got you
-
Entertainment4 days ago
Cj takes pot shot at UDC
-
Sports4 days ago
Rough diamonds
-
Entertainment4 days ago
Batallion “32” Musica’s Plea
-
Entertainment4 days ago
Kenny to Perform at Chedu Choga