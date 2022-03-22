Palapye based rapper, Young OG (Mompati Ogaufi Pulaetsile) is working on his third single titled ‘Years of man’.

The rapper who has also released ‘Malome’ and ‘Actions of love’ is a newcomer to the music industry.

While his rhyming and flow are not as polished as one would expect, he makes up for that with a good storyline.

Unfortunately for him, the hip hop game is one of the most competitive, so he should either swim or sink.

Advertisement

The rapper is however already looking beyond music, he has a clothing line, and sells Young OG t-shirts at P150 each.

He’s also a construction student.

So should that music career not go well, Young OG can still build cribs for other successful rappers.