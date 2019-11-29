Entertainment
Young love
Whilst Government of Botswana is appealing the decriminalization of same sex relationships, LEGABIBO spokesperson, Caine Youngman has gone ahead and tied the knot with his ‘international bae’.
The ceremony was held outside the country.
Hopefully they’ll be a second leg back home when the court case is done.
Congratulations Youngman, Shaya is all for LOVE!
Entertainment
Tman heads Oodi summer Chillas
The Oodi Summer Chillas will take place tomorrow, Saturday, at Buffalo Horns farm in Oodi.
The line-up includes: DJ TMan aka The Nation’s Finest, DJ 4DD, Mr Ale, Big Soul, Makheno, Playboy, Lasers, Khabazela, Ramz, Drive, Pride, La Groovas, Deep End and many more.
The show kicks off at 10 in the morning and will also feature artists such as: Slam, Beautiano, Stress Makhattini while MCs will be Destro, Banks and Lolly.
Tickets are selling for P60 early bird and P80 at the gate while kids will be charged P20.
Entertainment
Keotshwaetse Publishes book
Kago Keotshwaetse, a seasoned financial consultant, has published a book titled ‘Understanding Stock Market: Making money through stock market and how to invest in stock market’.
The book is meant to provide the reader with a comprehensive understanding of the investment environment.
Being the founder of Keotshwaetse Group, which deals with event management and mentorship, the author explains various concepts, tools and techniques related to investment in financial assets, providing lively examples and illustrations.
The book aims to help first time investors get started share dealing, feel confident in their investment decisions and improve their understanding of how the stock market operates.
Entertainment
Fox’s dance ya madi
Most probably know him as the lanky fellow who danced for MC Maswe.
However, Ofentse Baatgies is out to prove he’s much more than just a dancer.
Going by the stage name Fox, the 27-year-old recently went solo and has dropped his first single, titled ‘Dance ya Madi’.
Produced at Cabido Music Productions (Mahempe), the upbeat track will do no harm to the young man’s solo journey.
It is fast paced Kwasa Kwasa featuring Boikhutso Kgwathe on the chorus and will certainly get Fox noticed.
It’s a fair start to a solo career.
Rating: 6/10.
Brace for the train craze
Tswapian bolus gets KBL boost
The Chinese are here!
Double standards?
Young love
The chairman’s breakdown
Team distant at TRL soul Sundays
Francistown arts meeting
Fox’s dance ya madi
Keotshwaetse Publishes book
Tman heads Oodi summer Chillas
Memories made with Nfazo
Celeb edition with Mmane Dilla
Research royalty
Multi media specialist
Barclays brings market day home
A shining example
Tlou Energy searching for funding
Creating a balance in the digital era
Bots could become AGF’s regional hub
Car breaking suspects nabbed
What a bummer!
BOFWA CEO accused of corruption
No more night shifts for my poorly penis
Creating her own luck
Give Masisi a chance
UDC vs IEC war begins this afternoon
Saleshando salutes Boko
Butterfly to return in February 2020
UDC court papers for download
Grave concern
Police launch 60 days of action
Nata/Gweta
SONA – 2019
Human bones found near Nswazwi
You’re lying!
(BOU) Graduation ceremony
Police question students over Nata Snr School inferno
Table tennis team eye regional glory
Maun plane crash was a mock exercise- Police
Nata/Gweta
(SONA) Climate change
Trade union leaders explain the fall out between BOFEPUSU and UDC
NPF case postponed
Botlogile Tshireletso – Political Journey
Danielle swagger’s video is out
The Voice Newspaper Headlines
The Voice on Politics (Episode 5)
12th Parliament Preview (Part 1)
AP investigates UDC in Gabane/Mmankgodi alleged rigging
Botswana is the ancestral home of all humans
The Voice on Politics (Episode 4)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 3)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 2)
Kwaito Stars reunited
The Voice on Politics (Episode 1)
Joy with Kenewendo
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Car breaking suspects nabbed
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Celeb edition with Kitso Selato
-
Entertainment1 week ago
MYSC budgets P44 million for local TV content
-
Business1 week ago
BCL’s last hope extinguished
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Mlesho returns with festive banger
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Thank you Mr Mokgethi
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Dj Quinty for wine and food fest
-
News4 days ago
What a bummer!