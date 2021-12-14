Youth driving crime wave

25-39 year-olds top crime statistics

The latest crime statistics report from the government data collecting agency- Statistics Botswana, shows that youth from the age of 25 to 39 take the lead in the commission of various crimes.

The report which covered the year 2019, states that the young and active are prone to commit crime compared to the old and tired.

The crime percentage is reportedly low at the ages 15-19 and increases at the ages 25-39 and then start declining at senior ages of 45 to 48.

The distribution reveals that youth were leading in different types of crimes with the age group 30-34 leading at 19.7 percent of total offences recorded followed closely by age group 35-39 at 19.4 percent.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The results show that the accused who appeared for hearing for homicide were concentrated within age groups 20-24 up to 35-39 with age group 25-29 and 30-34 accounting for 25.6 and 19.2 percent respectively.

These were followed by age group 35-29 with 17.4 percent and 20-24 accounting for 15.7 percent while age groups 55-59, 60-64 and 65 and above committing roughly 1.0 percent of homicide offences each.

The results show that most of the offences are committed by persons aged 25-34.

Highest proportions for almost all offences are recorded in these age groups.

“It is however interesting to note that offences involving public order and other social code offences fraud and deception and offences against government justice procedures and organisation of crime are more prevalent among those aged 35 and up to 49 years,” states the crime statistics report.

This is because it has been observed that such crimes do not need physical fitness.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On the contrary, 20-24 years olds are said to be more involved in cases involving sexual offences.

Overall, it has been observed that the 15-19, 65+ and 60-64 age groups are the least in terms of crime committal.

In terms of offences committed, offences not elsewhere classified was the most common offence committed accounting for 17,8 percent of all the offences committed.

This group of offences involves but is not limited to the importation /control/welfare of animals offences, fisheries/maritime offences, immigration/ carrier liabilities, stock theft and precious stones offences.

This offence was followed by theft and related offences with 14 percent.

The least offence was Public order and other social code offences which includes Disorderly conduct, trespass offences, liquor licensing offences, prostitution offences, regulated betting and social code offences not elsewhere classified.