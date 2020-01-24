Youth unemployment rises to over 20 percent

Statistics Botswana (SB) estimates youth unemployment to stand at 20.7 percent during the third quarter of 2019.

This makes a staggering 3.1 percent increase from the 17.6 percent recorded in the year’s second quarter.

The estimates, taken from SB’s quarterly Multi-Topic Survey, only relates to individuals who were actively seeking work during the referenced period.

The figure rises up when those who are discouraged from seeking jobs are included, with the rate estimated at 26.1 percent.

Discouraged or relaxed job seekers in this context are those who did not work in the reference period and are available to work but were not actively seeking employment.

The results of the 2019/20 Botswana Quarterly Multi Topic Survey (BQMTS), estimated the total ‘actively seeking employment but currently unemployed’ population at 194,990 while for the discouraged stood at 68, 654.

According to the results of the survey, the age group most affected by unemployment is those between the ages of 25-29 accounting for 20.2 percent, closely followed by those between the ages of 20-24 at 18.9 percent.

The third most affected age group is those who are between the ages of 30-35 at 15.7 percent.

By qualifications, the results of the survey indicate that Secondary Education holders dominated the currently unemployed with 56.9 percent followed by Primary School holders and University Graduates with 12.7 percent and 9.6 percent respectively.

Furthermore, the number of individuals who reported being under-employed (those who earn less than they are qualified for) stood at 62, 940, representing three percent of the total currently employed population of 800, 000.

Of the total number of those who indicated to be under-employed, 71.1 percent are reportedly females while 28.3 percent are males.

Under-employment is reportedly also more prevalent amongst persons who completed secondary and primary school.

Presenting the results of the survey on Tuesday this week, Director Social and Demographic Statistics, Tapologo Baakile described the rising unemployment figures as ‘worrying’.

Baakile said the rate of youth who are neither in education, employment or training, ‘or who are basically doing nothing’ stood at 35 percent.

“Unemployment is a serious concern because we have more youth doing nothing because some of them do not even actively seek employment,” said Baakile.

In terms of remuneration, it has been found that foreign workers earn more than their local counterparts.

Average earnings for citizens were estimated at P5, 117 while non citizens averaged P12, 794.