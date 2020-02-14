Zeus to release Pieces of the Now

Miss teen Botswana crowned 2nd Princess at Miss teen international

Miss Teen Botswana, Anicia Gaothusi was crowned 2nd Princess at Miss Teen International pageant, which was held in New Delhi India recently.

The 17-year-old Ledumang Senior School Form 5 Student won Miss Teen Botswana to secure her place on the world stage.

The Tutume born princess was previously crowned little Miss Districts of Botswana, Miss Multimedia and Second Runner up Miss Teen Africa.

A RISING STAR: 2nd Princess at Miss Teen International

Our Reporter Portia Mlilo had a chat with this princess about her career in pageantry and her international achievement.

Q. When did you start participating in beauty pageants?

A. I started participating in pageants when I was doing Form 2 at Bonnington Junior Secondary School in 2017.

It was just small beauty pageants first, but last year I decided to compete on another level so I participated in Miss Teen International Botswana and won the title.

Q. Take us through your journey from the auditions for this event to the final, how was it like?

A. I was very nervous but at the same time looking forward to being part of the pageant.

After auditions only 30 girls from all over Botswana were chosen to compete for the title.

I was so excited to be among the top 30.

I knew it was time to learn and grow because I believed that the Miss Teen International Botswana title would help me gain my confidence and step out of my box and grow into a leader.

The journey during the competition was amazing as I learned a lot and definitely grew to being a confident person.

Q. When you were crowned Miss Teen International Botswana, did you ever think you would end in the top 3 in the world?

A. I was crowned Miss Teen International Botswana 2019 on the 27th of April 2019.

I was myself all the way and I believe that hard work does pay, so with the effort I had put in I was sure that no matter what happened I would win my crown.

With practice and support from Diamond Pageantry Academy I was definitely ready for the world competition.

Q. What kind of support did you get from the Ministry of Youth during your preparations for finals?

A. All the sponsors brought on board and their contributions to the Miss Teen International Botswana pageant were communicating with management not me directly therefore, my manager would be in a better position to answer that.

Q. What are some of the challenges you faced during your preparations?

A. My major challenge was finding a balance between school, fittings and practice for the talent section as well as attending pageantry classes at Diamond Pageantry Academy.

It takes a lot to get ready for an international competition and it needs one to be mentally and physically ready for the challenge.

Luckily for me I was blessed with an incredible team that helped me find a balance between my duties and responsibilities.

Q. How did it feel when you were announced second runner up, a position that was never reached by any competitor from Botswana before?

A. Being crowned the 2nd runner up was just an amazing experience truly a dream come true and as the first miss Teen International Botswana to actually represent Botswana, it felt surreal.

Q. President Masisi congratulated you on his official social media page, how did you feel about it?

A. Being congratulated by the President definitely made me happy.

That was when I realized that I have made him proud and for the achievement I have truly made my country proud.

Q. It was your first time to compete on an international stage, did you have stage fright? If yes what calmed your nerves?

A. I definitely had stage fright and I believe that no matter how prepared you are for the stage, you are always going to have that fright, but the overwhelming support from Botswana definitely kept me moving and gave me the confidence to pull out all the stops and represent because at that point I was no more Anicia but Botswana.

I was an ambassador for my country.

Q. What was your question and were you sure your answer was satisfactory?

A. My question was, “What is pride?” The first thing that popped up on my mind is the phrase ‘Our Pride Your Destination’ Brand Botswana.

I started from there and elaborated more on what it means to us as Botswana.

Q. What have you learnt from this competition?

A. I have learnt a lot especially having met girls from all over the world.

I have learnt different languages and traditional life styles and now I have international contacts.

It was an eye-opener and it is an experience that I will use in my career going forward.

I have also learnt that you have to read a lot, know what is happening around the world and be informed so that you do not struggle when you are asked a question during the pageant.

Q. How do you plan to use your title to motivate your peers?

A. As a young person and a public figure, motivating my peers is my number one aim.

I started off as a shy person and grew into a confident person and that is a compelling story that I can share to motivate the youth.

I will be launching a project soon named Lights to give the youth light and to encourage them to believe in themselves. Look out for it.

Q. What are some of your duties that come with Miss Teen Botswana title?

A. With this title my duties are to finish my project and reach out to as many young people as I can and help them believe in themselves.

I plan to do this through a project I mentioned earlier.

Q. How do you balance your education and pageantry?

A. Mixing school with being a teen queen is definitely not easy but with time management and a good timetable for every activity it becomes easier to manage.

And the Miss Teen International team has also made it easier for me to balance both.

One of the incentives that came with the prize is management paying for my extra lessons. I have a tutor and for that I am grateful.

Q. What advice can you give to those aspiring to be beauty queens?

A. To be the best in this career you have to win the hearts of the people both locally and internationally.

I will also advise them to be their authentic self, have confidence and be disciplined.

Q. What does it take to be the best in this career?

A. Know that your personality is your true beauty, it brings out the real queen within you.

Q. Do you have a dietitian? What do you eat or avoid eating to maintain a perfect body?

A. As a student and as young person, I love to exercise and I do mind fatty foods.

Home cooked meals have been always my favourite.

I avoid eating out at the restaurants.

This has kept me as healthy as I am.

Q. What is your future plans as far as your career is concerned?

A. My future plans are to pass my BGCSE exams and study medicine or accounting.

These two are my dream careers and I want to achieve.

My dream is to be the next Miss World or Miss Universe.

Q. Who is your inspiration?

A. My biggest inspiration is my family, my mom who has inspired me to become a hardworking, loving, and compassionate and caring young lady.

My grandmother who has inspired me to be who I am, she taught me that blessed is the hand that gives.

My family’s unwavering faith in me has always been and will always be my drives to stay optimistic and push to have my dreams come true.

Q. How do you kill your time?

A. In my spare time I draw portraits, write poems, short novels and listen to music.

Most of the time I practice and watch other beauty Queens interviews on their programmes, projects making impact in other people’s lives on interview.

Q. Thank God it’s Friday, what are your plans for the weekend?

A. I am doing my final year and I have started preparing for my BGCSE so my schedule is very hectic.

Saturday morning I will be at school for my weekend studies and Sunday I go to church with my family.