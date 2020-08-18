Born Zodwa Rebecca Libram, Zodwa Wabantu, says she has put out a reward for the person who can handover Vusi over to her or the police station.

She said she couldn’t believe that Vusi would hurt her as she bought him a R20 000 cellphone, and an R18000 watch, expensive sneakers, and Polo T-shirt when they were still lovers.

“Vusi, I’m not scared of you, I was f$&ng you, the police are looking for you and anyone who sees this fraudster bring him back alive…. I can’t believe that I was f&$ng a fraudster,” said the frustrated cougar in a video that went viral.