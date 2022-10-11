Connect with us

2022/23 BFL season to start without sponsorship

Botswana Premier League 2022/2023 season will start in two weeks’ time without a sponsor and grants.

This was revealed over the weekend in a Botswana Football League Annual General Assembly close session.

During the official opening of the assembly, the guest speaker who is also the Botswana Football Association President- Maclean Letshwiti, expressed disappointment over clubs failing to comply with the club licensing requirements.

Letshwiti said this is likely to repeat this coming season when clubs will start the league without any grants to sustain them.

Among other things which made clubs fail to satisfy the club licensing manual was failure to pay coaches and players salaries.

Four premier league teams, Morupule Wanderers, Extension Gunners, Mogoditshane Fighters and the newly promoted Eleven Angels had failed to meet club licensing requirements.

They were however successful in their appeals, and were subsequently pardoned by the BFA’s Appeals Body.

Letshwiti said when BFA gave BFL the opportunity to run as a company in 2020, negotiations with potential sponsors- KBL, were at an advanced stage.

He said the only thing left was to finalise talks with the Ministry of Trade.

Letshwiti took a swipe at teams, blaming them for failing to attract sponsors due to bad conduct.

