2022 Africa Senior Championships: Day 3 Update

Botswana has recorded mixed results in 400m finals after only managing to clinch 1 medal in two finals.

Having thrown in three athletes in the men’s 400m final being; Bayapo Ndori, Leungo Scotch and Zibane Ngozi; only Ndori (45:35) managed to reach a podium position settling for a 2nd spot to grab silver for Botswana.

Scotch and Ngozi only managed position 5 and position 7 respectively with times of 46.14 and 46.57 secs.

In the men’s 800m final, Tshepiso Masalela finished 3rd to grab some bronze medal.

Meanwhile Lydia Jele obtained position 6 in the ladies 400m final with a time of 53.58 secs.

Botswana’s medal accumulation stand at four now in the championship following a two gold medal haul yesterday.