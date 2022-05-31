Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

3×3 B-Ball gets Ghetto bouncing

By

Published

3x3 B-Ball gets Ghetto bouncing

The explosive, all-action drama that is 3×3 basketball burst into Ghetto in spectacular style at the weekend, lighting up the Botho University courts as bodies and balls soared through the air in thrilling fashion.

The first-ever ‘The Big Chems’ tournament attracted an impressive assortment of teams from across Botswana, as well as international representation in the form of five Zimbabwean sides.

Divided into four categories – men’s, women’s, U/18 boys and girls – in total, the competition saw 39 squads descend on the second city for an action-packed two days of sport.

Hip-hop music blaring non-stop in the background added to the electric atmosphere, while chattering spectators huddled together courtside, giving the event an intimate feel.

In the end, it was the visitors from north of the border who proved slightly too strong for their local counterparts, blitzing to victory in all but the U/18 girls section.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

With matches continuing until well after midnight on a chilly Saturday, the tournie got the dramatic climax it deserved, both the men’s and women’s finals settled by a single point. As tension mounted and the momentum ebbed and flowed, it was double delight under the lights for the streetwise In the Streets, who held their nerve to clinch both titles.

Reflecting on what he called a successful inaugural tournament, organiser, Tnyse Tiro Serumola, told Voice Sport he was delighted with the turnout.

“I’m very happy. The standard on display was also high; it was an excellent advertisement for the game: exciting and fast-paced, which is what 3×3 basketball is all about,” declared Serumola, who coaches basketball at Mater Spei College and John Mackenzie School.

Going forward, he plans to hold the sporting spectacle in April, ‘when the nights are slightly warmer!’

‘The Big Chems’ was held in honour of the late Chenamani Nkobodo, who sadly passed away last year at the age of 44. Remembered fondly as ‘the gentle giant’, Nkobodo, a basketball fanatic, was a popular member of the Francistown community and was well known for giving back to the underprivileged.

Keeping his ‘spirit of giving’ alive, a food-hamper donation was made at the official opening – no doubt Nkobodo will have approved of the kind gesture as well as the magic that unfolded on court.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

RESULTS
SENIOR MEN’S
In the Streets 10 – 9 BAP Ballers

SENIOR WOMEN’S
In the Streets 8 – 7 Netty Shots

U/18 BOYS
Young Blood Basque 18 – 8 And 1

U/18 GIRLS
Future 5ers 12 – 7 Squad

3X3 BASKETBALL

The high-flying sport is just 10 minutes long, although games are ended prematurely if one team should reach 21 points.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The action plays out on a half-court, with both sides scoring in the same hoop.

There is a 12-second shot clock and no break in play when a team scores, adding to the sport’s breathless nature.

There is no half-time either, although teams are allowed one time-out each.

Teams comprise of three players each, with one substitute.

One point is awarded for a basket inside the semi-circle while it’s two points for a successful shot from outside the arc.

Having first premiered on the international stage at the 2010 Youth Olympics, 3×3 Basketball’s popularity has soared since then, with the sport debuting at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Latvia are the reigning men’s Olympic champions while the USA scooped the first-ever Gold in the ladies competition.

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

Guma Moyo files for divorce Guma Moyo files for divorce

News

Guma Moyo files for divorce

It is hot in the marital kitchen for veteran political figure Guma Moyo who has filed for divorce from the wife of his youth....

3 days ago
Bring back my car Bring back my car

News

Bring back my car

Radio celebrity demands stuff back after break-up Sospan fingered in Fundi’s messy split with gilfriend An 11-year-old relationship between radio personality, Fundamental (Fundi) Gaorofwe...

3 days ago

News

‘My son killed my mother”

*Police stood by as grandson busted grandma's head open *Court sends murder accused for psychiatric evaluation

2 days ago
Lady linked to combi driver's death Lady linked to combi driver's death

News

Woman probed in combi driver’s death

A 37-year-old woman from Marapong has been arrested in connection with the death of a popular Francistown/Sebina combi operator, Molefe Tawethu Phuthego. Tutume Police...

3 days ago

News

Weak erections, low population- Dr Machacha

Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Tshepo Machacha, has warned that Botswana could face a challenge of men suffering from erectile...

2 days ago
'Trending' mum admits her cruel ways 'Trending' mum admits her cruel ways

News

‘Trending’ mum admits her cruel ways

Taped forcing blind son through burglar bars A Molepolole mother, who trended for all the wrong reasons earlier this month after she was caught...

3 days ago
Tawana continues to haunt Seametso Tawana continues to haunt Seametso

News

Tawana continues to haunt Seametso

BDP members demand apology for 2014 elections remarks Botswana Democratic Party (BDP)’s Political Education and Elections Committee (PEEC) Chairperson, Alec Seametso’s utterances against Kgosi...

3 days ago
"Apologise for what?" - Saleshando "Apologise for what?" - Saleshando

News

“Apologise for what?” – Saleshando

No ‘sorry’ coming anytime soon from the BCP If the leadership of the opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) are still expecting a retraction...

3 days ago
Farm worker convicted of German couples grisly murder Farm worker convicted of German couples grisly murder

News

Farm worker convicted of German couple’s grisly murder

Although he insists he was drunk and did not intend to do it, a Maun man has been convicted of the brutal murder of...

3 days ago
"Where do missing people go"? "Where do missing people go"?

News

“Where do missing people go?”

Villagers clash with their chief over ritual murders Angry residents of Salajwe village clashed with their chief at a meeting convened on Monday to...

3 days ago
5-day sick note gets triple murder trial postponed for 5 months 5-day sick note gets triple murder trial postponed for 5 months

News

5-day sick note gets triple murder trial postponed for 5 months

The murder trial of a Maun man accused of killing three people in a pre-meditated attack four years ago has been rescheduled for November...

3 days ago
Morupule hot for polish prize Morupule hot for polish prize

Business

Morupule hot for Polish prize

Coal mine set sights on Europe Morupule Coal Mine (MCM) are in hot pursuit of an exciting new partnership, with the coal producers in...

3 days ago
Six months suspended jail sentence for insults Six months suspended jail sentence for insults

News

Six months suspended jail sentence for insults

A foul mouthed man who insulted his old aunt in an argument over his dead father’s estate has escaped jail by a whisker. Convicted...

3 days ago
Not forgotten Not forgotten

News

Not forgotten

BDF donates to crippled ex-soldier The Botswana Defence Force (BDF) this week demonstrated humanity by donating to one of their own who was handicapped...

3 days ago
"My son killed my mother" "My son killed my mother"

News

“My son killed my mother”

Police stood by as grandson busted grandma’s head open >Courts send murder accused to psychiatric evaluation In a murder incident that has sent shock...

3 days ago
Cresta’s Botswana crusade Cresta’s Botswana crusade

Business

Cresta’s Botswana crusade

As part of their efforts to promote the country as a tourism hub, Cresta Marakanelo Limited (CML) sang Botswana’s praises at the Africa Travel...

3 days ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.