PRESIDENT MASISI

Politics

5 seats up for grabs

By

Published

Who will Masisi pick?

Botswana Democratic Party elective congress has come and gone.

While the dust from Tsabong has settled; attention now turns to President Mokgweetsi Masisi, who has to select five additional members for his central committee.

KAGELELO B. KENTSE

Although Masisi has kept his cards close to his chest, The Voice’s assessment of the situation suggests BDP Chairperson of Communications, Kagelelo Banks Kentse, and former BDP Youth National Executive Chairperson, Karabo Gomotsegang, have a great chance of making the cut.

DANIEL CHIDA engages two Political Analysts to give their thoughts on who they think will be nominated.

ADAM MFUNDISI

I don’t have any idea of what the president is going to do in considering additional members but what I can assume is that he is going to choose those who were aligned to the Vice President, Slumber Tsogwane, and have unquestionable loyalty to him.

ADAM MFUNDISI

He will not appease the Nonofo Molefhi group to promote reconciliation.

KARABO GOMOTSEGANG

He is vindictive and authoritarian in nature and character.

I predict that his loyalists will be appointed, including Minister of State President, Kabo Morwaeng, even if he is subject of investigations in regard to unethical behaviour.

KABO MORWAENG

Morwaeng is accused of interfering with the judicial system. Additionally, women loyalists will be added to give a veneer of inclusivity, which is a charade.

ZIBANI MAUNDENI

I don’t know who he will pick but all I can say is that, in the interest of party unity and to reduce any likelihood of a party split that looks so certain, he should include members of the other faction that lost.

ZIBANI MAUNDENI

He has no choice, otherwise the party would split.

He has to compromise and add them to unify the party.

In this article:
