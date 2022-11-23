A fugitive no longer

Court looms for extradited runaway ‘Mapetla’

After almost six years on the run in South Africa, Wazha Nthoiwa is a fugitive no more.

Handed over to the local authorities by their Mzansi counterparts at Tlokweng border post on Monday morning, the suspected armed robber was remanded in custody by Broadhurst Magistrate Court the same day.

The Bluetown boy will return to the second city later this month, with Central Station Commander, Mogomotsi Kesupile confirming he is due to appear before Francistown Magistrates Court on 28 November.

The 33-year-old, known as ‘Mapetla’ on the streets of Ghetto where he grew up, faces a single charge of armed robbery committed in September 2016.

“We are following a process hence why he was handed to Gaborone police. He will appear before court here in two weeks time,” explained Kesupile.

Allegedly armed with a pistol, Nthoiwa is accused of threatening one Shepperd Jabulani at gunpoint, robbing him of P13, 000 cash before making his escape in the other man’s Altezza car.

Following his initial arrest, Nthoiwa was granted bail by Francistown Magistrate Court, but absconded to South Africa, where he has been ever since.