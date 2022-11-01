A meaty treat

Ayoba Café Shisanyama BW opens in GC

Located at Mogobe Plaza, Central Business District (CBD) in Gaborone, Ayoba Café Shisanyama is tipped to be a go-to place for those in need of a little rest, relaxation and a bite of something meaty.

Speaking to Voice Money on the sidelines of the launch last Thursday, one of the shareholders, Loungo Andre Pitsee explained that the eatery was a franchise from Pretoria, South Africa bringing the SA ‘Konka’ vibes to the capital city.

After a thorough market research, the shareholders agreed that there was a niche in the market to be filled by Ayoba cafe.

“When the owners approached me to become a partner, I told them that I want them to rope in 100% Batswana as the unemployment rate in the country is bad, they agreed and that excited me. In addition, all the Disc Jockeys (DJs) that we have engaged are new faces in the industry, and they are going to use this platform to build their brands,” Pitse noted.

Quizzed about competition, especially from a restaurant next door, Pitse said, “We sell meat, morogo, and chakalaka, and the Setswana cuisine because it is a Shisanyama while our neighbour (Blaque) is a high-end restaurant with a sophisticated menu so we are distinctively different.”