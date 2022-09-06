A shot in the arm for National Business Conference

Debswana,FNBB inject P1million in NBC sponsorship

Debswana and First National Bank Botswana(FNBB) have sponsored the 2022 edition of National Business Conference(NBC) with P500 000 each.

The sponsorship is meant to aid the NBC,a platform for public dialogue to allow the government and the business community to meet and reflect on strategic issues to be implemented in order to transform Botswana from upper middle income state to higher income.

This year’s edition is billed for Francistown on October, 17th and president Mokgweetsi Masisi is expected to officiate at the event.

Speaking at the launch of the sponsorship, Debswana Head of Corporate Affairs Rachel Mothibatsela said the NBC and its successes are an enabler for the acceleration of the transformational strategy of Debswana, therefore it would be remiss if they fail to collaborate with Business Botswana on its implementation.

“This is a long standing partnership dating back to over two decades and is premised on our values of shaping the future and being passionate. The role of Business Botswana in creating a conducive climate for small, medium and large scale businesses in Botswana and supporting government to drive economic growth and diversification is quite synonymous with what Debswana has performed and achieved in its 53 years of existence. Through the value of diamonds we extract,Botswana has achieved economic prosperity enviable by many and we still make significant contribution to the national development agenda in this manner,” said Mothibatsela.

The 16th edition of NBC is held under the theme ;Road map to high income and accelerating transformation.

For her part FNBB Director of Marketing, Communications & Public Relations Peo Porogo said they support the conference for it to reach its ultimate height in the objectives they have set for themselves.

“The partnership is an outstanding asset designed to build innovative,productive and competitive businesses to enable them to operate effectively and efficiently. We remain deeply invested in partnerships and collaborations that create lasting business impact. Therefore partnering with NBC will aid building a vibrant resilient business Sector in Botswana therefore we look forward to positive results it will yield,” said Porogo.

For his part Business Botswana Director of Policy Advocacy, Dichaba Molobe said the conference will provide dialogues on diversifying the country’s economy and moving away from tourism ,mining and moving to other sectors such as manufacturing, which can contribute immensely to the economy.

Some of the previous achievements of the conference include reforms on the economic landscape such as foreign exchange liberalisation, liberalism of immigration rules and easing or simplifying the process of licensing a businesses.

Other sponsors of the conference include government of Botswana through the Ministry of Trade and Industry ,Botswana Housing Corporation and Cresta Marakanelo.