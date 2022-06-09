Africa Senior Championship medals trickle in for Team BW

Botswana has scooped its first two medals at the ongoing Africa Senior Championships in Mauritius.

The two gold medals came through the mixed relay team and Thalosang Tshireletso in the men’s long jump.

The mixed relay team comprise of Collen Kebinatshipi, Motlatsi Ranthe, Keitumetse Maitseo and Christine Botlogetswe who clocked a time of 3.21.85 to get the African title.

On the other hand Tshireletso recorded a jump of 7.82m to earn the continental crown.

Elsewhere Tshepiso Masalela have qualified for men’s 800m final after finishing 4th in the semi-final heat 1with a time of 1.46.80.

The women’s 4x100m relay team of Tshepang Manyika, Loungo Matlhaku, Boitshepiso Kelapile and Oarabile Tshosa reached the finals after securing position 1 finish with a time of 45.02 secs.

Their male counterparts; Stephen Abosi, Letsile Tebogo, Jayson Mandoze and Tumo Leserere also qualified for the finals clocking 39.32 secs and securing a position 1 finish.