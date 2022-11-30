AICPA & CIMA hold dinner dance

Association of International Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and Certified Institute of Management Accounts (CIMA) brought together stakeholders at their annual dinner dance last Friday in a colourful event that sought to build relationships in the accounting community.

It would have been an event like any other, but to symbolise its relevance, organisers invited Deputy Permanent Secretary- Lamek Nthekela, AICPA & CIMA Regional Vice President, Africa – Tariro Mutizwa and Letus Chinyepi who is the AICPA & CIMA Associate Director for Botswana, Eswatini and Mozambique- to share industry insights.

The Account General, Kealeboga Molelowatladi and Acting Auditor General, Keneilwe Senyarelo as well as other senior officials also honoured the event.

When welcoming guests, Vice Chair of Southern Africa Area Committee- Mpho Moatshe, said the main objective of the event was to bring CIMA community and its stakeholders together to interact and build relationships. “We have gathered here this evening because as CIMA we recognize the importance of availing platforms where our members and students can interact with non-members and potential future members,” she said.

The aim, Moatshe said, was to present an opportunity for non-members of AICPA & CIMA to learn about the CIMA qualification and its value.

She noted that over the years CIMA has produced high performers who hold positions in government and the private sector. “I therefore wish to recognize these members who are continuously triumphing in all levels across different industries,” she highlighted.

Moatshe declared that their efforts will focus on the evolving needs of the industries and to assist members to meet such expectations. Furthermore, the gathering was organized to recognize the immense contribution that participants direct towards the economy of Botswana.

Participants were urged to take advantage of the event so as to build new relationship, useful networks and celebrate achievements and the hard work of the year 2022 as well as plan for the upcoming year.

Much to the delight of the enthusiastic audience, Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Entrepreneurship- Lamek Nthekela, who was standing in for Minister Karabo Gare, expressed gratitude for the event, further stating that it came at a time when his ministry had just officially launched its mandate and ambitious blueprint on entrepreneurship. “The ministry was established following the rationalization of ministries, parastatals and public entities to provide leadership and overall policy direction, strategy and standards,” he states.

Moreover, the mandate is supported by the ministry’s core strategic objectives of fostering of entrepreneurship mindset, promotion of business enterprise and achievement of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Tariro Mutizwa who is the regional Vice President for AICPA & CIMA Africa, deemed the dinner one of the most prestigious events that has been held in the region.

She mentioned that most of the time such events are attended by members only but the Botswana event has attracted attendance that comprised of but not limited to members, captains of the industry, public sector, private sector, senior executives and juniors who have just entered their careers.

“It shows there is a lot of emphasis of collaboration in working together and it is commendable,” she said. She added that she will suggest the culture to other country directors and advise them to copy the Botswana model as the common goal is to improve the lives of people in the continent.

The African leader said the financial and accounting sector is esteemed in Botswana and that for the longest time the Botswana office has been looking after the interests of the market.

“The organization recognizes the commitment and passion that Botswana has for the profession,” she said.

On that account, the addition of responsibility for Botswana portfolio was to look after Eswatini and Mozambique.

Mutizwa acknowledged the government of Botswana for being one of the few that still has the passion to develop its people and offer support in all necessary measures.

