An Orange finale

Six months after they crushed Masitaoka in Ghetto to lift the second edition of the Orange FA Cup, high-flying Gaborone United now have Security Systems in their sights as they look to defend their title and secure a bumper P700, 00 pay day.

With the league in the bag, GU are on the cusp of a rare domestic double and will be confident of completing the job against a Systems side who finished 25 points behind them in the BPL table.

However, when the magic of the cup is involved, nothing is for granted.

The Alarm Boys booked their place in Saturday’s showpiece final at the National Stadium courtesy of two Thato Ogopotse penalties, coming from a goal down against BDF XI to win their semi 2-1.

Repeating the score-line, the Money Machine were pushed all the way by First Division South side, Matabele FC in their semi-final, needing extra-time to see off the stubborn second tier outfit.

In the end, the fresh legs of Mpho Kgaswane and Onkabetse Makgantai proved the difference for Moyagoleele, the duo coming off the bench to break Matabele’s resistance.

Voice Sport caught up with the match winner, Kgaswane after training on Wednesday.

The midfielder, who turned 28 on Monday, had this to say, “I am happy that we have reached the final with a high possibility of bagging two trophies this season. However, it is not going to be easy as Systems are a good side hence we to bring our A-game to go all the way and win the tournament which would be massive.”

For his part, Systems influential midfielder, Morris Ruzivo noted his team were well worth their place in the final having come through some tricky tests, including knocking out Township Rollers on the way.

“I am excited to have reached the final after a tough journey which was coupled with us meeting a few big teams. We managed to go through and our performance was not a fluke. We are more than ready for GU and we believe we can do it on Saturday!”

When the two teams last met in the middle of March, the played out a 1-1 draw; this time around their must be a winner, with P350, 000 the difference between victory and defeat. The stakes are high, the teams are ready…