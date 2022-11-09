And the nominees are…

Organisers of the XI Botswana Music Union (BOMU) Music Awards have announced the nominees for the upcoming showdown which is scheduled for 3rd December 2022 at Gaborone International Convention Centre (GICC).

Speaking at the XI BOMU Awards Nominees Announcement held in Gaborone on Tuesday, BOMU President Phemelo ‘Freshles’ Lesokwane said he had faith in his team that they are going to make the event a success. “Furthermore, I am excited to see unfamiliar names in the nominees list. This shows that the industry is growing as we are not hosting these awards to please certain individuals as our mandate is to grow Botswana talent,” he said.

Lesokwane further commended sponsors who include Department of Broadcasting Services (DBS), MTV Base and Ministry of Youth, Gender, Sport and Culture (MYSC) for their contribution in creating a conducive environment for artists.

BOMU has added a twist to the upcoming awards by introducing Botswana Music and Entertainment Week (BMEW) which is a week long music and cultural promotion festivities staged in collaboration with Total Music Group.

It will comprise BOMU Music Awards, Botswana International Music Conference, Women of Song Workshop, Various Talent Showcases and Awards Pre and After Parties.

For his part, the founder of Total Music Group, Seabelo Modibe, gave an insight into how things are going to unfold. “We have staged a week long music and cultural promotions festivities and we have invited international guests who are also talent buyers because our artists never travel outside to showcase their talent thus this will be a great opportunity for them.

In addition, these guests include; DJ Fresh, Paulo Chibanga of Azgo Festival, Craig Bright of Vic Falls Carnival, Sphe Mbhele of The Music Imbizo, Karabo Motijoane of Nana Coyote Productions, Bongani Dlamini of Bushfire Festival and Oskido of Kalawa Jazmee just to mention a few,” said Modibe.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

LIST OF NOMINEES

BEST COMPILATION

1. Charma Gal

2. Ditiro Leero

3. Obakeng Sengwatse

BEST PACKAGE

1. Boago Ramontsho

2. Thabang Garogwe

3. Baxon

4. Chef Gustos

KWASA KWASA

1. Slizer

2. Oscar Chakabuya

3. Morefire

4. Dr Kaputeni

RNB

1. Mpho Sebina

2. Nicole Martinez

3. Baratwa

4. Charity Seipone

BEST GROUP/DUO

1. Machesa

2. Metal Orizon

3. Eskimos

4. Wizards

TRADITIONAL MUSIC

1. Ditiro Leero

2. Maghebula

3. Machesa

4. Mmaratwa

FOLK MUSIC

1. Monnamogolo

2. Pontsho

3. Diletswana Tsa Setso

4. Masonya A Mantshonyana

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

BEST HOUSE KWASA

1. Zolasko

2. Skupu

3. Wizards

4. DJ Eddie

BEST DANCE MUSIC

1. DJ Ngwazi

2. DJ K.S.B

3. De General

4. DJ X

ALBUM OF YEAR

1. Mpho Sebina – Lora Album (Dikeledi)

2. Ezra Neethings – The Neethings – EP (Danko)

3. DJ Ngwazi – Uthando (Uthando)

4. Ditiro Leero – Lesamutlha

CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL MUSIC

1. Boago Fenju

2. Everlasting Praise

3. Doba BW

4. Ounah

BEST TRADITIONAL GOSPEL

1. Matheke Leteane

2. Suggie Fisher

3. Obakeng Sengwaketse

4. Ounah

JAZZ

1. Thabang Garogwe

2. Zana Cultural Vanguard

3. Neo Puoeng

4. Sedibelo Side Sedibelo

BEST NEW COMER

1. DJ Ngwazi

2. Zana Cultural Vanguard

3. Neo Puoeng

4. Boago Fenju

HIP HOP

1. Baxon

2. Drak Bin Wang

3. Jay Dot

4. Phologolo

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

DISCO

1. Khoza Mkhozeni

2. Lindah

3. Mc Maswe

4. Morin

ROCK N ROLL

1. Metal Horizon

2. Stane

3. Motswafere

4. Rokara

KWAITO

1. Eskimos

2. Tinnerman

3. Mingo Touch

4. Bro Spike

BEST FEMALE

1. Mpho Sebina

2. Charma Gal

3. Boago Fenju

4. Suggie Fisher

BEST MALE

1. DJ Ngwazi

2. Chef Gustos

3. Chef Gustos

4. Ezra Neething

DANCEHALL

1. Mambo Ntema

2. Paul Cultycul

3. Ras Tanaka

4. Riderson

AFRO POP

1. Ezra Neething

2. Perion

3. Lerofo

4. Kabelo Tiro

BEST VIDEO

1. Mpho Sebina – Dikeledi

2. DJ Ngwazi & Master KG – Uthando featuring Nokwazi, Lowsheen, Caltonic SA

3. Baxon – State of Motswako Emergency

4. Chef Gustos – Away featuring Priscilla K

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

BEST PRODUCER

1. Fella

2. Drak Bin Wang

3. Touch

4. Bullet

5. Bang Gae

6. Enerst Seakgosing

BEST COLLABORATION

1. DJ Ngwazi & Master KG – Uthando featuring Nokwazi, Lowsheen, Caltonic SA

2. Zana Cultural Vanguard – Usiile

3. Jay Dot – Head Bangerz ft. Scar, Gigi Lamayne & Sasa Klaas

4. Young Black – Motswako Summer Salt

SONG OF THE YEAR

1. DJ Ngwazi & Master KG – Uthando featuring Nokwazi, Lowsheen, Caltonic SA

2. Mpho Sebina – Lora

3. Kabelo Tiro – Tshimologo

4. Ezra Neethings – Danko

BEST REMIX

1. Latty – Rea Dikenela (Remix)

2. DJ S.K.B – (Koolkat – Seronga Remix)

3. Matheke Leteane – Halleluya Hosanna (Remix)

4. Lekwete Captain – Lala Mhantjsane

BEST SINGLE

1. Mafoko – Tsotsi Ya Phura

2. Young Black – I’m still

3. Kheza Matofane – Mantsheledin

4. Rak. O Botshelo Jwame