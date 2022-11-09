And the nominees are…

Organisers of the XI Botswana Music Union (BOMU) Music Awards have announced the nominees for the upcoming showdown which is scheduled for 3rd December 2022 at Gaborone International Convention Centre (GICC).
Speaking at the XI BOMU Awards Nominees Announcement held in Gaborone on Tuesday, BOMU President Phemelo ‘Freshles’ Lesokwane said he had faith in his team that they are going to make the event a success. “Furthermore, I am excited to see unfamiliar names in the nominees list. This shows that the industry is growing as we are not hosting these awards to please certain individuals as our mandate is to grow Botswana talent,” he said.
Lesokwane further commended sponsors who include Department of Broadcasting Services (DBS), MTV Base and Ministry of Youth, Gender, Sport and Culture (MYSC) for their contribution in creating a conducive environment for artists.
BOMU has added a twist to the upcoming awards by introducing Botswana Music and Entertainment Week (BMEW) which is a week long music and cultural promotion festivities staged in collaboration with Total Music Group.
It will comprise BOMU Music Awards, Botswana International Music Conference, Women of Song Workshop, Various Talent Showcases and Awards Pre and After Parties.
For his part, the founder of Total Music Group, Seabelo Modibe, gave an insight into how things are going to unfold. “We have staged a week long music and cultural promotions festivities and we have invited international guests who are also talent buyers because our artists never travel outside to showcase their talent thus this will be a great opportunity for them.
In addition, these guests include; DJ Fresh, Paulo Chibanga of Azgo Festival, Craig Bright of Vic Falls Carnival, Sphe Mbhele of The Music Imbizo, Karabo Motijoane of Nana Coyote Productions, Bongani Dlamini of Bushfire Festival and Oskido of Kalawa Jazmee just to mention a few,” said Modibe.
LIST OF NOMINEES
BEST COMPILATION
1. Charma Gal
2. Ditiro Leero
3. Obakeng Sengwatse
BEST PACKAGE
1. Boago Ramontsho
2. Thabang Garogwe
3. Baxon
4. Chef Gustos
KWASA KWASA
1. Slizer
2. Oscar Chakabuya
3. Morefire
4. Dr Kaputeni
RNB
1. Mpho Sebina
2. Nicole Martinez
3. Baratwa
4. Charity Seipone
BEST GROUP/DUO
1. Machesa
2. Metal Orizon
3. Eskimos
4. Wizards
TRADITIONAL MUSIC
1. Ditiro Leero
2. Maghebula
3. Machesa
4. Mmaratwa
FOLK MUSIC
1. Monnamogolo
2. Pontsho
3. Diletswana Tsa Setso
4. Masonya A Mantshonyana
BEST HOUSE KWASA
1. Zolasko
2. Skupu
3. Wizards
4. DJ Eddie
BEST DANCE MUSIC
1. DJ Ngwazi
2. DJ K.S.B
3. De General
4. DJ X
ALBUM OF YEAR
1. Mpho Sebina – Lora Album (Dikeledi)
2. Ezra Neethings – The Neethings – EP (Danko)
3. DJ Ngwazi – Uthando (Uthando)
4. Ditiro Leero – Lesamutlha
CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL MUSIC
1. Boago Fenju
2. Everlasting Praise
3. Doba BW
4. Ounah
BEST TRADITIONAL GOSPEL
1. Matheke Leteane
2. Suggie Fisher
3. Obakeng Sengwaketse
4. Ounah
JAZZ
1. Thabang Garogwe
2. Zana Cultural Vanguard
3. Neo Puoeng
4. Sedibelo Side Sedibelo
BEST NEW COMER
1. DJ Ngwazi
2. Zana Cultural Vanguard
3. Neo Puoeng
4. Boago Fenju
HIP HOP
1. Baxon
2. Drak Bin Wang
3. Jay Dot
4. Phologolo
DISCO
1. Khoza Mkhozeni
2. Lindah
3. Mc Maswe
4. Morin
ROCK N ROLL
1. Metal Horizon
2. Stane
3. Motswafere
4. Rokara
KWAITO
1. Eskimos
2. Tinnerman
3. Mingo Touch
4. Bro Spike
BEST FEMALE
1. Mpho Sebina
2. Charma Gal
3. Boago Fenju
4. Suggie Fisher
BEST MALE
1. DJ Ngwazi
2. Chef Gustos
3. Chef Gustos
4. Ezra Neething
DANCEHALL
1. Mambo Ntema
2. Paul Cultycul
3. Ras Tanaka
4. Riderson
AFRO POP
1. Ezra Neething
2. Perion
3. Lerofo
4. Kabelo Tiro
BEST VIDEO
1. Mpho Sebina – Dikeledi
2. DJ Ngwazi & Master KG – Uthando featuring Nokwazi, Lowsheen, Caltonic SA
3. Baxon – State of Motswako Emergency
4. Chef Gustos – Away featuring Priscilla K
BEST PRODUCER
1. Fella
2. Drak Bin Wang
3. Touch
4. Bullet
5. Bang Gae
6. Enerst Seakgosing
BEST COLLABORATION
1. DJ Ngwazi & Master KG – Uthando featuring Nokwazi, Lowsheen, Caltonic SA
2. Zana Cultural Vanguard – Usiile
3. Jay Dot – Head Bangerz ft. Scar, Gigi Lamayne & Sasa Klaas
4. Young Black – Motswako Summer Salt
SONG OF THE YEAR
1. DJ Ngwazi & Master KG – Uthando featuring Nokwazi, Lowsheen, Caltonic SA
2. Mpho Sebina – Lora
3. Kabelo Tiro – Tshimologo
4. Ezra Neethings – Danko
BEST REMIX
1. Latty – Rea Dikenela (Remix)
2. DJ S.K.B – (Koolkat – Seronga Remix)
3. Matheke Leteane – Halleluya Hosanna (Remix)
4. Lekwete Captain – Lala Mhantjsane
BEST SINGLE
1. Mafoko – Tsotsi Ya Phura
2. Young Black – I’m still
3. Kheza Matofane – Mantsheledin
4. Rak. O Botshelo Jwame