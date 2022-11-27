Anti GBV Awards Recognise Excellence

Men and Boys for Gender Equality (MBGE) has recognised the excellence and efforts of those who direct their focus towards ending Gender Based Violence (GBV) in their respective precincts.

The prestigious evening event was held at Tlotlo Hotel and Conference Centre this week in its second year running.

Among the dignitaries present at the awards were Deputy Mayor for Gaborone City Council Oduetse Tautona, Assistant Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Mabuse Pule, and MBGE Board Chair Lydia Mafhoko-Ditsha.

Gracing the event was also Director of Miss Botswana Benjamin Letsatsi, Pastor Moruakgomo and other senior officials.

Anti GBV Awards is an initiative by MBGE to encourage members of the community particularly men and boys in educating their communities about ending Gender Based Violence and promoting healthy lifestyles for women, men and children.

Giving her opening remarks, Mafhoko-Ditsha gave due regard to the recipients of the awards. “I feel very privileged and honoured to stand here in front of you to acknowledge the achievements of our wonderful men and women who make us proud by leading at the forefront of the war against GBV,” she pointed out.

The recognition is anticipated to create extraneous motivation for communities to strive to end GBV.

According to MBGE, they believe that as an organization they would not be able to conquer ending GBV alone and that communities have the capacity in ending GBV.

In her key note address, United Nations Development Programme representative, Natasha Hirschfeld outlined, ‘I feel honoured to give an address on the eve of the national and international launch of 16 days of Activism against GBV.”

Commemoratably, Hirschfeld applauded MBGE for their commitment towards combating GBV and for carrying their vision without fail.

The award categories included best political leadership which was scooped by Motamma Horatius, best in Arts went to Mr Wise of ‘Eseng mo ngwanyaneng’ theme song fame while the best local authority was snatched by Bobirwa Sub District Council.

The Best village initiative award went to Walk of Hope which is an NGO actively involved in charity work and the best feminist movement/organization went to Molao Matters.

Botswana Police took spotlight as three of its members walked away with three awards which are best individual effort, best community initiative and best government departments.