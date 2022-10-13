Connect with us

News

Armed robbers nabbed

Three men who allegedly robbed a 65-year-old Tonota woman at gunpoint were arrested in Tatisiding over the weekend.

They were arraigned before court on Monday where they were charged with armed robbery.

According to court papers, on September 29th near Molebatsi ward in Tonota village, a 34-year-old Morapedi Modimoopelo, Mmilili Chiche, 25, and Abel Gumbo allegedly stole property belonging to Patricia Mogorosi.

The trio, armed with a gun and tyre lever, are said to have assaulted Mogorosi at her house in the night before stealing her Mazda 6 vehicle, P2, 000 cash, 4 cellphones, purse, bathing soaps, school bag, laptop, projector, music box and an electric multi-plug extension.

The 29-year-old Gumbo who originates from Zimbabwe was also charged with entering Botswana through an ungazetted point of entry near Ramokgwebana.

The trio was remanded in custody pending police investigations, they will be back in court in November.

Tonota Police Station Commander, Oteng Ngada, confirmed the report.

“We received the report from the complainant and her Mazda 6 was found abandoned along the A1 Road near Francistown. People should maximize security on their property and make sure their houses have burglar doors and are locked at all the times. It is hot and some people leave windows open and that is when thieves attack,” Ngada said.

