BAC and its SRC showdown

What looked to be a well planned show on Friday under the headline, BAC Semester Shutdown with South African Amapiano King, Kabza De Small as the main act is likely to end in tears for others.

Word reaching Shaya has it that the show organisers, the Student Representative Council members are not happy at how the school management pulled out at the last minute.

Shaya has seen documents from the school in which they were advising SRC of change of venue from BAC Main Campus to Fairgrounds Open Space, time frame, exclusion of the edutainment aspect and engaging more than one international artist.

SRC on the other hand has argued that the said reasons were minor and should not have hindered the show from being hosted on campus.

Shaya has also been told that some stakeholders were not paid just because of some people who wanted, ‘cuts’.

Ijaaa Shaya will be waiting at court for this one.