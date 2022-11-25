Bail twice denied

Desperate attempts to get bail through the High court by one of the key suspects in the infamous murder of a Kopong teacher hit a snag today as the court threw out his bail application.

The dejected Leufty Gagolemogwe Kosie, 47, was escorted back to prison after Justice Rainer Busang of Lobatse High Court, considered the state’s reasons and further remanded him in custody to await his day in court.

The 47-year-old Kosie who has been in jail since the 16th of July 2022 with his alleged crime partners, Oageng Moagi Letsholo, Outlwile Aston, and Kebaleboge Ntsebe are charged for the murder of Barulaganye Aston, a Kopong teacher who was gruesomely murdered and her body parts allegedly harvested.

After being denied bail by Broadhurst Chief Magistrate, Jobbie Moilatshimo, on the 3rd of October 2022, Kosie approached Lobatse High Court for bail application but the state convinced the judges that the evidence against him was too overwhelming for bail.

Today (Friday) State Prosecutor, Seeletso Ookeditse reminded the court that the forensic report revealed that the deceased, Barulaganye Aston’s DNA was found on Leufty Gagolemogwe Kosie’s jacket.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“In addition, he is a flight risk as investigations suggest that he has ties in South Africa,” he submitted, adding: “Furthermore, the initial plan was to hire a hitman and Kosie acted on a request from Outlwile Aston as his movements suggest that he did cross the border on the 30th of May 2022,” she said.

Ookeditse further maintained that the rights of the deceased’s 6-year-old child who is a state witness need to be considered.

The child who allegedly witnessed her mother’s last moments is undergoing counselling and is making progress ahead of her next session with the psychologist on December 7th. following.

While they are impressed with her recovery, Ookeditse says says they are concerned about the safety of the child, hence the need to keep the suspects locked up.