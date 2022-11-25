Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Bail twice denied

*Kopong murder suspect remains behind bars

By

Published

BACK TO PRISON: Leufty Gagolemogwe Kosie

Desperate attempts to get bail through the High court by one of the key suspects in the infamous murder of a Kopong teacher hit a snag today as the court threw out his bail application.

The dejected Leufty Gagolemogwe Kosie, 47, was escorted back to prison after Justice Rainer Busang of Lobatse High Court, considered the state’s reasons and further remanded him in custody to await his day in court.

The 47-year-old Kosie who has been in jail since the 16th of July 2022 with his alleged crime partners, Oageng Moagi Letsholo, Outlwile Aston, and Kebaleboge Ntsebe are charged for the murder of Barulaganye Aston, a Kopong teacher who was gruesomely murdered and her body parts allegedly harvested.

After being denied bail by Broadhurst Chief Magistrate, Jobbie Moilatshimo, on the 3rd of October 2022, Kosie approached Lobatse High Court for bail application but the state convinced the judges that the evidence against him was too overwhelming for bail.

Today (Friday) State Prosecutor, Seeletso Ookeditse reminded the court that the forensic report revealed that the deceased, Barulaganye Aston’s DNA was found on Leufty Gagolemogwe Kosie’s jacket.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“In addition, he is a flight risk as investigations suggest that he has ties in South Africa,” he submitted, adding: “Furthermore, the initial plan was to hire a hitman and Kosie acted on a request from Outlwile Aston as his movements suggest that he did cross the border on the 30th of May 2022,” she said.

Ookeditse further maintained that the rights of the deceased’s 6-year-old child who is a state witness need to be considered.

The child who allegedly witnessed her mother’s last moments is undergoing counselling and is making progress ahead of her next session with the psychologist on December 7th. following.

While they are impressed with her recovery, Ookeditse says says they are concerned about the safety of the child, hence the need to keep the suspects locked up.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *




You May Also Like

Featured

Cappuccinos Pays Tribute to Cancer Fighters

Normally it is accentuated that there are countless ways to give, whether it is through offering one’s time or resources. Regardless of the manner...

1 day ago

Entertainment

The night the stars came out!

Batswana ballroom dancers electrified the stage, thrilled judges and raised the Botswana flag high at an International Dance Festival held in Durban this past...

2 days ago

Latest News

Fatalities confirmed in armed robbery

Police are yet to confirm the number of people who died in an exchange of fire between the law enforcement officers and armed robbers...

4 hours ago

News

Boko and Pilane clash over corpse

*Gaoberekwe's body still lying at Gantsi hospital mortuary

14 hours ago

News

Granny dies in smoke

*Heartbreak as pensioner suffocates on smoke while clearing field

16 hours ago

Fashion

International model brings fashion to the delta

International model currently based in New Zealand, Seneo Perry, is returning home for an exciting photo shoot in the Okavango Delta. Set for 5th...

11 hours ago
Chillin' out Fri 25 November 2022 Chillin' out Fri 25 November 2022

Entertainment

Chillin’ out Fri 25 November 2022

All change at Yarona The party is over at Yarona FM for Mdu Tha Party, who will be leaving the youthful radio station at...

14 hours ago

News

BEREAVEMENT: Motswaledi’s father dies

The late founding President of Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD), Gomolemo Motswaledi’s father- Same Thatayaone Motswaledi, has died. The 84-year-old former Regional Education Officer...

5 hours ago
Big weekend Fri 25 November 2022 Big weekend Fri 25 November 2022

Entertainment

Big weekend Fri 25 November 2022

Ikegof BW drops album no. 3 United Kingdom based artist, Ikegof BW is back in Bots for the release of his third album, ‘Tshaba...

14 hours ago
GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 25 November 2022 GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 25 November 2022

Entertainment

GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 25 November 2022

Chobe kids fun day The first ever Kids Fun Day in Kasane takes place this Saturday at Pyrus Eagles. Organised by Maungo Thito and...

14 hours ago
Advertisement