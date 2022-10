Justice Zein Kebonang yesterday postponed former Fair Grounds Holdings CEO, Michael Montshiwa’s murder trial after the prosecution failed to get the evidence of a Zimabwe based Ballistics expert over the phone.

The expert, Admire Mutizwa, who is now in India for studies, was supposed to be cross examined virtually by the defence. He had agreed to give evidence at 4pm local time, but when the Prosecution called him to resume trial, his phone rang unanswered.