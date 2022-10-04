Bangwaketse royals feud over Malope’s wedding

WATCH: The 10th anniversary celebrations of Kgosi Malope II as paramount Chief of Bangwaketse and his wedding celebrations have been slated for October 5th and 7th respectively.

Kgosi Malope II is getting married to his Lesotho-born partner Maseitsebi Motlomelo.

A delegation from Kanye accompanied the Chief to the mountain kingdom on September 24th to witness the first leg of the ceremony that was held at the bride’s place in Maseru.

But as preparations for the much publicized events enter the final stages, cracks of a long standing family feud in the royal house are beginning to show, with a disgruntled faction of the Chief’s closest relatives complaining that proper family consultation has not been followed.