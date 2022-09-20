BBS launch visa debit card

As part of its transition into the country’s first ever indigenous bank, Botswana Building Society Limited (BBSL) has launched Visa debit cards to make life easier for its customers.

Speaking at the official launch in Gaborone on Tuesday, BBSL Acting Managing Director, Susan Ntsima noted this was the start of an exciting new chapter in BBS’ proud 46-year history.

“For many years, BBS customers have not been able to use their cards on Automated Teller Machines (ATM) of other financial institutions and certainly not on Point of Sale machines because our system was a closed loop. This affected the speed and convenience with which customers wanted to carry out their financial affairs,” admitted Ntsima, adding this was now a problem of the past.

“Customers will now be able to transact a lot faster and anywhere,” she declared.

Highlighting the significance of teaming up with Visa, Ntsima pointed out, “Visa is a world leader in digital payments and connects many financial institutions across the globe making transacting convenient and fast for their customers. So, we are pleased to be associated with Visa because the partnership is helping to reposition our own brand to one that is moving with the times.”

The BBS boss further noted the card was suitable for both young and old.

“This includes tertiary students, who can now save with BBS knowing that they also have the comfort of accessing part of their funds to meet their needs as situations require,” she said.

Ntsima told the gathered media that BBS had entered into agreements with a number of local businesses for their mutual customers to enjoy discounts and other benefits when transacting with the BBS Visa Card.

“Our partners include: Builders World, Solar Power, Room50Two, Kalahari Arms Hotel, Trave Lodge, Thandie’s Massage Spa, Indulgence Beauty Spa, Aqua Day Spa, UniFlora, Portofillo Café and Plascon,” she revealed.

For his part, BBSL Board Chairman, Bernard Mzizi revealed they were looking to grow the business by developing their capacity for more products and services.

“Organic growth will ensure that BBSL captures economies of scale, allowing better utilisation of our infrastructure. We are also mindful as the Board that we can have all these great products and services, but BBSL must support them with great customer service!” Mzizi stressed.

Reflecting on BBS’ remarkable rise over the years, the Board Chair concluded, “Our company has been in existence since 1976. When we first started operating, we had two products: mortgages and shares investments as we attracted a limited number of customers. Today, we have a diverse group of customers with varied needs throughout the country thus we need to develop flexibility to cater for their needs in different locations.”