Beauty with a heart

Mrs African World finalist to host a mini fashion show

One of the Top three Mrs African World finalist, Gosaitse Tinah Maboga will host a fundraising event next weekend.

The mini fashion show is slated for August 27th at Peermont Metcourt in Francistown.

Maboga who last month won the Best Model Award in a fashion show hosted by the pageant organisers is determined to scoop the first prize at the 1st October grand finale.

The lucky queen will walk away with P20 000, and stand a chance to compete at Mrs World in Las Vegas, Nevada in the USA on 10-17 December 2022.

Maboga has also been named the Botswana Brand Ambassador for Young Skin, a South African skin product that has found its way into the local market.

Speaking to The Voice on Monday, Maboga who’s also a professional model said she intends to use the platform given to her to inspire other women in business.

“The plan is to have a fashion show featuring Francistown designers. I’ve a modelling school, 1st Class Academy who’ll be used to showcase all the stunning designs,” she said.

Tickets for the event will be sold at P60 and P30 for stalls.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Maboga further said she intends to assist at least five SMMEs operated by women.

“The businesses will be selected from stalls, and one with a convincing business plan will receive a financial boost from the tickets sales,” she said.

Although she admitted to be struggling to attract sponsors and partners for the event, Maboga is nonetheless forging ahead. She said her project is in line with the pageant’s theme of Women Empowerment.

“Nothing will stop me from realising this dream,” quipped Maboga.

The Mrs African World pageant is meant to encourage young married women to be comfortable in their own skins, and not be afraid to do what other single ladies can do.

Just recently a partner of the Miss Universe pageant supported the idea of the international beauty competition accepting mothers and married women as candidates this year.

Filipina beauty specialist Olivia Quido-Co, whose skincare brand is the official beauty partner of Miss Universe, said that she is “okay” with the prestigious pageant reportedly changing its rules to be more inclusive.